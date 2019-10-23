Honda RC51 ‘Jurassic Park’ Edition & CBX on Block for PBTF

Two Rare Honda Motorcycles to Benefit Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Want to bid on some very rare Honda motorcycles for a good cause? Honda is auctioning off a 2001 RC51 “Jurassic Park” edition and a 1981 CBX for charity.

All proceeds from the motorcycles, which were featured at the 2019 L.A. Ride for Kids event, will benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

The auction for the RC51 begins Wednesday, October 23, and will run for seven days through Wednesday, October 30. The CBX auction will then start Wednesday, October 30, and and also run for seven days.

All information and bidding takes place at the Iconic Motorbikes Auction website.

“For nearly three decades, American Honda has demonstrated an incredible commitment to kids battling brain cancer, and they continue to step up in exciting and remarkable ways to help us cure this devastating disease,” said Mark Edmiaston, Chief Development and Community Engagement Officer, Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

“The auction of these two bikes will fuel lifesaving research and life-changing support for families navigating a child’s brain tumor diagnosis. All of us at the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation are grateful for Honda’s partnership and the generous support of the motorcycling community.”

A road-going replica of the motorcycle campaigned by the late Nicky Hayden at the 2001 Laguna Seca AMA Superbike round, the RC51 being auctioned off wears special T-Rex livery as a part of a marketing promotion between American Honda and Universal Studios surrounding the 2001 release of the Jurassic Park III science-fiction adventure film.

The CBX is a seminal, 1,047cc six-cylinder sport bike and the flagship of Honda’s 1981 range, sprung from the imagination of Honda engineers as an homage to 1960s GP machinery.

“We’re excited at the opportunity to auction off these two unique motorcycles to support Ride for Kids and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation,” said Chuck Boderman, Vice President of American Honda’s Powersports Division.

“We hope this auction will draw in collectors and enthusiasts alike, and help not only raise money to fight pediatric brain tumors, but also raise awareness to this important cause.”

“Everyone at Iconic Motorbikes is proud of our partnership with American Honda to auction off this pair of amazing motorcycles for a good cause,” said Iconic Motorbikes owner Adam Tromp. “The winning bidders will get a one-of-a-kind classic machine, but more importantly, they’ll have the knowledge that they’ve provided important help to the brave children affected by this terrible disease.”