2020 Ducati Panigale V2 Preview

Ducati’s mid-weight sportbike – the Panigale 959 that was released in 2016 – has been replaced with the all-new Panigale V2.

The bike mates the styling and comfort of the Panigale V4 with the power of an improved Superquadro 955cc v-twin engine, hence the “V2” name.

Ducati released the V2 at Ducati World Premier 2020, and the bike will make its official public debut at the EICMA 2019 November 7-10.

Following are the first look fast facts.

1. The 955 cc Superquadro engine was overhauled and now complies with Euro 5 standards. The engine is updated with new injectors and inlet ducts that help the motor produce five more horsepower than the outgoing Panigale 959. The V2 produces 155 horsepower @ 10,750 rpm, and 77 ft/lbs of torque @ 9000 rpm. A new exhaust is used that has a single-side end pipe that dumps out near the back of the lower fairing.

2. Valve checks remain at 15,000 miles, and services are every 8,000 miles or 12 months (oil change, etc.).

3. The V2 uses the aluminum monocoque frame that uses the Superquadro as a stress member. Unlike the outgoing Panigale 959, the V2 uses an aluminum single-sided swingarm.

4. Ducati has updated the electronic package on its midweight sportbike with top features previously only offered on their top superbikes like the 1299 and V4. The Panigale V2 now arrives with cornering ABS, up/down quickshfit, engine brake control and wheelie control. And of course traction control is standard. Like the 959, the V2 arrives with three Riding Modes (Race, Sport, Street).

5. The V2 arrives with a 4.3-inch color TFT dashboard with a user-friendly interface for browsing menus and adjusting settings.

6. Ducati has improved the comfort of the V2 over the Panigale 959 by tweaking the ergonomics to match those of the V4.. The new seat provides additional longitudinal movement and enhances comfort thanks to the new padding. The footpeg positions remain the same as the 959.

7. Suspension duties are handled by a fully adjustable 43mm Showa BPF fork and Sachs monoshock out back. A Sachs steering damper completes the suspension package.

8. Stopping the 2020 Ducati Panigale V2 are dual 320mm discs squeezed by M4.32 Brembo monobloc calipers up front, and a single 245mm disc out back squeezed by a Brembo caliper.

9. The V2 rolls on 5-spoke wheels shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tires – 120/17 ZR17 up front, and 180/60 ZR17 out back.

10. Other highlights include full LED headlights with Daytime Riding Lights and a 4.5-gallon fuel tank.

11. For 2020, the Panigale V2 is available in one color – Red with black wheels. USA pricing has yet to be announced, but Euro pricing just under €18,000 (MSRP), which should put this around $20,000 – up significantly from the Ducati Panigale 959 that started at $15,495 in 2019.

2020 Ducati Panigale V2 Specs

Engine

Type: Superquadro L-twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled

Displacement:955 cc

Bore x Stroke:100 x 60.8 mm

Compression Ratio: 12.5:1

Power: 155 Horsepower (Euro5) @ 10,750 rpm

Torque: 76.7 ft/lbs. @ 9,000 rpm

Fuel injection: Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder.

Ride-by-Wire elliptical throttle bodies

Exhaust: 2-1-2-1 system

Gearbox: 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS)

Final drive: Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 43

Clutch: Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control

Ducati electronics: Cornering ABS EVO, DTC EVO 2, DQS EVO 2, EBC, Riding Modes, Power Modes, R-b-W

Chassis

Frame: Monocoque Aluminium

Wheelbase: 1,436 mm (56.5 in)

Rake: 24°

Trail: 94 mm (3.70 in)

Front suspension: Fully adjustable Showa BPF, 43mm

Front wheel travel: 120 mm (4.72 in)

Front wheel: 10-spoke light alloy 3.50″ x 17″

Front tire: Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 120/70 ZR17

Rear suspension: Fully adjustable Sachs Monoshock. Single-sided swignarm

Rear wheel travel: 130 mm (5.12 in)

Rear wheel: five-spoke light alloy 5.50” x 17”

Rear tire: Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 180/60 ZR17

Front brake: 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo monobloc M4.32 4-piston calipers, with Bosch

ABS as standard

Rear brake: 245 mm disc, 2-piston caliper, with Bosch ABS as standard

Capacities

Fuel tank capacity: 17 l – 4.5 gallon (US)

Dry weight: 176 kg (388 lbs.)

Wet weight: 200 kg (441 lbs.)

Seat height: 840 mm (33.1 in)

Instrumentation: Full-color TFT Display display

2020 Ducati Panigale V2 Colors/Price

Red with black wheels/TBD

2020 Ducati Panigale V2 Photo Gallery