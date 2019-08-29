2020 Suzuki Katana Arrival Date, Price and Colors: 4 Fast Facts

Thursday, August 29, 2019
2020 Suzuki Katana Coming To America, Finally

The hype around the 2020 Suzuki Katana has had long legs. We first had a first look at the new Katana in October 2018. Our first ride was in March 2019 in Japan. We even showed you a Rizoma-customized 2020 Katana earlier this month.

Finally, the public can see, buy, and ride this highly anticipated heritage-based upright sportbike.

2020 Suzuki Katana Arrival Date, Price, and Colors First Look (4 Fast Facts)1. The 2020 Katana hits dealer showrooms in November 2019.

2. If you want to buy a Katana, the MSRP is $13,499.

3. There are two colors available for the 2020 Katana. We like the Metallic Mystic Silver, which recalls the look of the original 1982 Suzuki Katana. However, should silver not tickle your fancy, Solid Black is the alternative offered by Suzuki.

4. Suzuki has not announced a 2020 GSX-S1000 yet, so the Katana might be Suzuki’s only upright liter-class sportbike in the coming year.

2020 Suzuki Katana Colors

2020 Suzuki Katana Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-4
  • Bore x stroke: 73.4 mm x 59.0mm
  • Displacement: 999cc
  • Compression ratio: 12.2:1
  • Maximum power: 150 horsepower @ 10,000 rpm
  • Maximum torque: 80 ft/lbs @ 9500 rpm
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 vpc
  • Cooling: Liquid
  • Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh
  • Final drive: 525 RK chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Aluminum twin-spar
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 43mm KYB fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted shock w/ adjustable rebound damping and spring preload; 5.1 inches
  • Wheels: Cast aluminum
  • Tires: Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 190/50 x 17
  • Front brake: 320mm floating disc w/ Brembo 2-piston floating caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.5 inches
  • Rake: 25 degrees
  • Trail: 3.9 inches
  • Seat height: 32.5 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.2 gallons
  • Wet weight: 474 pounds

2020 Katana Colors

  • Metallic Mystic Silver
  • Solid Black

2020 Suzuki Katana Price

  • $13,499

2020 Suzuki Katana American dealerships

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

