2020 Suzuki Katana Arrival Date, Price and Colors: 4 Fast Facts

2020 Suzuki Katana Coming To America, Finally

The hype around the 2020 Suzuki Katana has had long legs. We first had a first look at the new Katana in October 2018. Our first ride was in March 2019 in Japan. We even showed you a Rizoma-customized 2020 Katana earlier this month.

Finally, the public can see, buy, and ride this highly anticipated heritage-based upright sportbike.

1. The 2020 Katana hits dealer showrooms in November 2019.



2. If you want to buy a Katana, the MSRP is $13,499.

3. There are two colors available for the 2020 Katana. We like the Metallic Mystic Silver, which recalls the look of the original 1982 Suzuki Katana. However, should silver not tickle your fancy, Solid Black is the alternative offered by Suzuki.

4. Suzuki has not announced a 2020 GSX-S1000 yet, so the Katana might be Suzuki’s only upright liter-class sportbike in the coming year.

2020 Suzuki Katana Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Bore x stroke: 73.4 mm x 59.0mm

Displacement: 999cc

Compression ratio: 12.2:1

Maximum power: 150 horsepower @ 10,000 rpm

Maximum torque: 80 ft/lbs @ 9500 rpm

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 vpc

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh

Final drive: 525 RK chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum twin-spar

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 43mm KYB fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted shock w/ adjustable rebound damping and spring preload; 5.1 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Tires: Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/50 x 17

Front brake: 320mm floating disc w/ Brembo 2-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 57.5 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 3.9 inches

Seat height: 32.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.2 gallons

Wet weight: 474 pounds

2020 Katana Colors

Metallic Mystic Silver

Solid Black

2020 Suzuki Katana Price

