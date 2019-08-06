Rizoma Suzuki Katana Custom

The folks at Rizoma are at it again. This time they have taken a 2020 Suzuki Katana and sharpened up its looks. The Rizoma Suzuki Katana Custom, as shown, runs about $3100 for the goodies from Italy. Let’s take a look at what went into this latest Rizoma Custom.Rizoma Suzuki Katana Custom

The Clip-On Bar Kit costs $404, though it won’t give the Katana uncomfortable ergonomics. These clip-ons keep the grips above the tank and triple clamp. The Rizoma Sport grips on the bars are $65 a pair. To make sure another rider doesn’t actuate your front brake, the ProGuard System Sport Edition ($160) and mounting kits ($11/each) is employed. It isn’t a Rizoma hand control setup without a pair of Rizoma 3D levers—$192 each for the brake and clutch. Above them sits a pair of Rizoma Tomok mirrors, which cost $342 for the pair and the mounting kit.Suzuki Katana clip-ons

The engine gets plenty of accents, along with important protection. The B-Pro engine guard kit is $112, and the Shape engine case guards are $180 for the kit. There is also a crankshaft cover ($54) and engine oil filler cap ($63). If you’d like to add a trick Rizoma gas cap, it’s $212.

Your feet are taken care of by Rizoma B-Pro footpegs ($73/pair) and the $43 mounting kit. Your passenger will not be jealous, as there are also B-Pro passenger pegs and a mounting it at the same price.Suzuki Katana taillight

Rizoma is also known for its turn indicators, and they are on the Rizoma Suzuki Katana Custom. The four Leggera turn indicators are $77 each, mounting kits are $21 a pair, and wiring kids are also $21 a pair.

That’s a particularly clean rear end of the customized 2020 Suzuki Katana, thanks to the Rizoma Fox license plate support kit ($293) and dynamic brake light sensor ($112). A pair of swingarm spools are had for $43, and they match the front axle slider protection ($87 for the kit).

Without a doubt, the $3100 collection for the 2020 Suzuki Katana truly turns it into a Rizoma Suzuki Katana Custom.

Rizoma Suzuki Katana Custom Photo Gallery

