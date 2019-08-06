Rizoma Suzuki Katana Custom

The folks at Rizoma are at it again. This time they have taken a 2020 Suzuki Katana and sharpened up its looks. The Rizoma Suzuki Katana Custom, as shown, runs about $3100 for the goodies from Italy. Let’s take a look at what went into this latest Rizoma Custom.

The Clip-On Bar Kit costs $404, though it won’t give the Katana uncomfortable ergonomics. These clip-ons keep the grips above the tank and triple clamp. The Rizoma Sport grips on the bars are $65 a pair. To make sure another rider doesn’t actuate your front brake, the ProGuard System Sport Edition ($160) and mounting kits ($11/each) is employed. It isn’t a Rizoma hand control setup without a pair of Rizoma 3D levers—$192 each for the brake and clutch. Above them sits a pair of Rizoma Tomok mirrors, which cost $342 for the pair and the mounting kit.

The engine gets plenty of accents, along with important protection. The B-Pro engine guard kit is $112, and the Shape engine case guards are $180 for the kit. There is also a crankshaft cover ($54) and engine oil filler cap ($63). If you’d like to add a trick Rizoma gas cap, it’s $212.

Your feet are taken care of by Rizoma B-Pro footpegs ($73/pair) and the $43 mounting kit. Your passenger will not be jealous, as there are also B-Pro passenger pegs and a mounting it at the same price.

Rizoma is also known for its turn indicators, and they are on the Rizoma Suzuki Katana Custom. The four Leggera turn indicators are $77 each, mounting kits are $21 a pair, and wiring kids are also $21 a pair.

That’s a particularly clean rear end of the customized 2020 Suzuki Katana, thanks to the Rizoma Fox license plate support kit ($293) and dynamic brake light sensor ($112). A pair of swingarm spools are had for $43, and they match the front axle slider protection ($87 for the kit).

Without a doubt, the $3100 collection for the 2020 Suzuki Katana truly turns it into a Rizoma Suzuki Katana Custom.

Rizoma Suzuki Katana Custom Photo Gallery