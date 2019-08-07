2020 Monster Energy Kawasaki Race Team:

Savatgy Out

Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo will make up the 2020 Monster Energy Kawasaki factory race team in Monster Energy Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross in the 450 class. Cianciarulo, who has been a mainstay in the 250 class for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team replaces 450 rookie Joey Savatgy. Currently, Tomac and Cianciarulo are leading their classes in the Pro Motocross National Championship Series.

Tomac is in his fifth year on the Monster Energy Kawasaki and has won AMA Pro Motocross National Championships in 2017 and 2018. Tomac has finished in the runner-up spot in the Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series in 2015, 2017, and 2019.

“I’m thrilled to continue the relationship with Kawasaki,” said Tomac. “I feel we have an outstanding team in place, an excellent KX450 motorcycle and a common goal of winning races and championships. Right now, our focus is on winning this Pro Motocross Championship, and then we will begin preparing for the 2020 Supercross season.”

Racing in the 250SX regional class in Monster Energy Supercross, Cianciarulo has been runner-up three years in a row (West, 2018-19; East, 2017). If Cianciarulo maintains his commanding lead in the 250MX class at the Pro Motocross Nationals, it will be his first professional title. Previously, his best 250MX series finish was P3 in 2017.

“I am super excited and grateful for this opportunity,” Cianciarulo said. “I was just a little kid when I signed with Kawasaki in 2004, and it’s been a dream of mine since then to reach this point. From growing up in the Team Green program, to my 250cc career with Mitch Payton and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki, I feel I’m prepared to take on this next challenge of competing at the highest level. The work has just begun, and I’m ready to get started on my new KX450.”

Savatgy had an up-and-down rookie year in the 450 class. Savatgy finished in the top-six six times in the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross season. However, injuries prevented Savatgy from riding twice, and he DNFed in two Main events. That put Savatgy in P8 overall for the season.

Times have been tough for Savatgy in the AMA Pro Motocross Nationals. He missed the first two rounds due to a Supercross injury, and has DNFed six times. With a pair of P6 finishes at the last round in Washougal being his best 450MX performance of his rookie year, Savatgy is in P12 in the standings, 295 points behind leader and teammate Tomac.

Savatgy will finish out the MX Nationals on the Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450 before looking for a new team before the Monster Energy Cup. In last year’s Monster Energy Cup, Savatgy pulled up to allow Tomac by, giving Tomac an easy last-moto win and a $1 million purse. A possible destination for Savatgy is Team Honda HRC, as Cole Seely retired last week, leaving a slot open next to Ken Roczen.