2019 U.S. Club Teams for 2019 FIM International Six Days Enduro

This November, 21 of the United State’s best amateur off-road riders will head to Portimao, Portugal, to compete in the 2019 FIM International Six Days Enduro.

The American Motorcyclist Association announced the teams that will compete on the U.S. ISDE World Trophy, Women’s World Trophy and Junior World Trophy teams during the 94th running of the ISDE Nov. 11-16.

The 2019 U.S. ISDE Club Team sponsors include AMA District 37, the Elizabeth Scott Community, the Eric Cleveland Memorial Fund, Gas Gas, the Missouri Mudders, MOJO Motorsports, and XC Gear.

“The AMA expresses its gratitude to the seven sponsors who have stepped up to support the United States’ official entry into international off-road racing’s most prestigious event,” AMA Off-Road Racing Manager Erek Kudla said. “We’ve assembled seven very talented club teams for the 2019 ISDE, and look forward to seeing these riders represent their country on the world stage.”

Other sponsors of the U.S. ISDE effort include Coastal Racing, FMF, KTM, Bonanza Plumbing, Trail Jesters, Aria Helmets, Rabaconda, Motion Pro, the Kurt Caselli Foundation, Spectro Performance Oils and Hall’s Cycles.

The teams were organized based on qualifying series results, location and team requests for specific riders. For example, the Gas Gas Team includes riders who are sponsored by Gas Gas. The Eric Cleveland Memorial team is made up of “first-time” ISDE riders, and all Elizabeth Scott Foundation Team riders are age 40 or older.

2019 U.S. ISDE Club Team Rosters

XC Gear Team

Dante Oliveira, Hollister, Calif.

Ricky Russell, Duvall, Wash.

Austin Walton, Sparks, Nev.

AMA District 37 Team

Jacob Argubright, Lake Elsinore, Calif.

Nathan Ferderer, Columbia Heights, Minn.

Blayne Thompson, Phelan, Calif.

Gas Gas USA Team

J.T. Baker, Shingle Springs, Calif.

Thorn Devlin, Tamaqua, Pa.

Tyler Vore, Porter, Ind.

Missouri Mudders Team

James King, Hot Springs, Ark.

Anthony Krivi, Nokomis, Ill.

Nathan Rector, Rogersville, Mo.

MOJO Motorsports Team

Joshua Knight, North Ogden, Utah

Anson “Mojo” Maloney, Grass Valley, Calif.

P. Trent Whisenant, Hoover, Ala.

Eric Cleveland Memorial Team

Nic Garvin – Irvine, Calif.

Austin Serpa – Minden, Nev.

Kevin Dejongh, Huntington Beach, Calif.

Elizabeth Scott Foundation Team – 40+