2019 ISDE Qualifier Series Schedule Released for East & West Regions

2019 ISDE Qualifier Series Schedule USA

The American Motorcyclist Association has announced the dates for the 2019 International Six Days Enduro Qualifier Series events.

The tests will determine which amateur off-road racers will represent the United States at the 94th FIM International Six Days Enduro in Portimao, Portugal, Nov. 11-16, 2019.

The 2019 AMA East Region ISDE Qualifier Series and the 2019 AMA West Region ISDE Qualifier Series will each consist of three two-day rounds, beginning in February and ending in May.

“The U.S. ISDE Club teams put in several strong performances at the 2018 FIM International Six Days Enduro, and we are expecting even more success in 2019,” AMA Off-Road Racing Manager Erek Kudla said.

“The two three-round Qualifier Series feature intense competition, with the nation’s top off-road racing talent vying for an opportunity to represent their country in one of the most grueling international motor sports competitions.”

Riders receive an overall score for each day of competition and will be ranked by their four highest scores at the end of each series.

The selected riders will be organized into five three-member U.S. Club teams, which will include the overall top seven riders from each of the two qualifier series, as well as the top 40-plus rider from each qualifier series.

An additional U.S. Club Team will include three riders selected by the AMA ISDE Advisory Committee, which also selects the U.S. ISDE Trophy teams.

2019 AMA ISDE Qualifier Series

East

Feb. 16-17: Meridian, Miss., Meridian Motorcycle Club/Southern Enduro Riders Association

April 6-7: Battle Creek, Mich., Battle Creek MC/Michigan Sprint Enduro

May 25-26: Glen Daniel, W. Va., Full Gas Sprint Enduro

West