Arai Cosair-X: New Hayden Laguna Replica & Rea-5 Models Unveiled

Arai Cosair-X: Fall 2019 Models

Nicky Hayden fans from around the world have long been asking for Arai to bring back one of the most popular Nicky Hayden replicas, the Nicky Laguna. Arai is extremely happy to announce that we heard them and the Nicky Laguna will return on the Arai flagship Corsair-X in the Fall of 2019.

Nicky wore the original custom Laguna design at the Laguna Seca MotoGP in 2005, where he won his first MotoGP! The original replica was then released in 2006 to tremendous reaction worldwide. Everyone at Arai is extremely proud to be bringing back this iconic “Nicky Laguna” Replica – Nicky’s most popular replica design worldwide!

The Corsair line has long been renowned as one of the most advanced, highest quality helmets available anywhere in the world. The Corsair-X features the ingenious VAS shield system, dramatically improved air-flow and ventilation, an antimicrobial Eco-Pure liner, and a shell that’s made up of more than 20 different materials, including proprietary materials developed by Arai. The Corsair-X has earned its place as Arai’s flagship model.

The Corsair-X Hayden Laguna will be in authorized Arai Dealers early October 2019.

Rea-5 Unveiled

After finding himself a whopping 61 points down in the World Superbike Championship earlier in the season, Arai’s Jonathan Rea has managed to claw his way back into the points lead in his quest to win a fifth World Superbike title making this the perfect time to announce the release of the Corsair-X Rea-5 graphic.

Arai Corsair-X Main Features

PB-SNC²: SHELL Created from super fiber and special synthetic fibers, the lightweight Corsair-X shell provides both superb tensile strength and flexibility characteristics.

IMPROVED GLANCE OFF ABILITY: The VAS pivot cover is now smaller and lower than the previous design, yielding an average of 24mm more area above the cover. The shell is now smoother along the Snell test line in the temple area, thus increasing the helmet’s ability to glance off objects during an impact.

Compared with the shell of the Corsair-V, the smooth area around the temple is increased by an average of 24mm on the new VAS model. Having a rounder, smoother shell over a larger area increases the ability of a helmet to glance off objects more easily.

IC DUCT5: The center IC Duct5 takes in 11% more air and the Type-12 diffuser intakes each take in 19% more air than the previous designs. All use a three-position slide gate to improve sealing for reduced noise and water intrusion.

INTERNAL AIR CHANNEL: Enhanced air exhaust from the eyeport area, connected via a dedicated air channel to the side cowl vent.

VAS SHIELD MECHANISM: The SAI shield on the Corsair-V has only a single axis pivot point but the Corsair-X has the new VAS mechanism with a variable axis incorporating a moving pivot point. By combining the pin trajectory, which is based on an imaginary axis, with the two trajectories of the double pivot point slot, the shield opens and closes smoothly even with the much lower shield mount position.

A dual-function lever releases both the side cover / pod and shield pin for quick and simple shield removal. Being able to see the shield mechanism allows for easier shield changes.

VAS MAX-V (BV) SHIELD: VAS Max Vision shield is standard to provide better visibility in all seasons and for all types of riding. A clear Pinlock insert is standard with the Corsair-X.

DIFFUSER TYPE 12: New Type 12 diffusers are 20mm longer and take in 19% more air than the previous design. In addition, the new air intake vents have three positions and are designed to help provide improved sealing which decreases road noise and water intrusion.

CHIN CURTAIN: The new chin curtain accentuates the egg-shaped form of the outer shell. In addition, it blocks the intrusion of turbulent air from the underside of the helmet and increases negative pressure to enhance the function of the chin vent by drawing more air from the mouth area.

ECO-PURE LINER: The fully removable interior comfort liner has been improved and updated with Eco-Pure material, which helps maintain a neutral pH level close to the skin. In addition, the new, soft frame material is more comfortable and features removable temple padding and brand new removable/replaceable crown pad to allow for a customized fit.

For additional information, visit AraiAmericas.com.