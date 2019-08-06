2020 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ErzbergRodeo:

Extreme Enduro Special Edition

KTM is releasing an off-road motorcycle to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the grueling Erzberg Rodeo. One of the most challenging races in the world to complete, the 2020 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ErzbergRodeo Special Edition—a fuel-injected two-stroke—has extra features to help a rider compete in the famed Extreme Enduro race. Using the standard KTM 300 XC-W TPI as a base—which is upgraded for 2020—let’s take a look at the additional parts that make the ErzbergRodeo ready for the Red Bull Hare Scramble Erzberg Rodeo.

The ErzbergRodeo gets factory wheels. An extreme enduro can eat up wheels, so this motorcycle gets KTM factory wheels. As a nice visual touch, the hubs are anodized orange.

Wraparound handguards keep your fingers safe. Between rocks, branches, and falls, extreme enduros can be brutal to the hands. High-end hand and finger protection are essential.

The radiator system gets various upgrades. Extreme enduros are slow going, and a two-stroke motor can quickly overheat. The Erzbergrodeo has a radiator fan to keep air flowing at low speeds, an expansion canister to collect liquid when things get hot, and protectors for the radiators.

Maximum armor and strength are a must, and the 2020 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ErzbergRodeo Special Edition is decked out. The ErzbergRodeo has CNC-machined triple clamps, a special skid plate, guards for both discs, a solid rear disc, Supersprox stealth rear sprocket, plus protection for the clutch slave cylinder and chain guide bracket.

A Selle Dalla Valla high-grip seat keeps the rider where the rider wants to be.

Pull-straps in the front and rear make it easier to reposition the ErzbergRodeo as needed.

Unique graphics unambiguously distinguish the ErzbergRodeo from the standard KTM 300 XC-W TPI. Check out the cool XX5 graphic on the tank to recognize the Erzberg Rodeo’s 25th anniversary.