2020 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ErzbergRodeo:
Extreme Enduro Special Edition
KTM is releasing an off-road motorcycle to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the grueling Erzberg Rodeo. One of the most challenging races in the world to complete, the 2020 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ErzbergRodeo Special Edition—a fuel-injected two-stroke—has extra features to help a rider compete in the famed Extreme Enduro race. Using the standard KTM 300 XC-W TPI as a base—which is upgraded for 2020—let’s take a look at the additional parts that make the ErzbergRodeo ready for the Red Bull Hare Scramble Erzberg Rodeo.
- The ErzbergRodeo gets factory wheels. An extreme enduro can eat up wheels, so this motorcycle gets KTM factory wheels. As a nice visual touch, the hubs are anodized orange.
- Wraparound handguards keep your fingers safe. Between rocks, branches, and falls, extreme enduros can be brutal to the hands. High-end hand and finger protection are essential.
- The radiator system gets various upgrades. Extreme enduros are slow going, and a two-stroke motor can quickly overheat. The Erzbergrodeo has a radiator fan to keep air flowing at low speeds, an expansion canister to collect liquid when things get hot, and protectors for the radiators.
- Maximum armor and strength are a must, and the 2020 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ErzbergRodeo Special Edition is decked out. The ErzbergRodeo has CNC-machined triple clamps, a special skid plate, guards for both discs, a solid rear disc, Supersprox stealth rear sprocket, plus protection for the clutch slave cylinder and chain guide bracket.
- Pull-straps in the front and rear make it easier to reposition the ErzbergRodeo as needed.
- Unique graphics unambiguously distinguish the ErzbergRodeo from the standard KTM 300 XC-W TPI. Check out the cool XX5 graphic on the tank to recognize the Erzberg Rodeo’s 25th anniversary.
- If you want 2020 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ErzbergRodeo Special Edition, have some patience. KTM dealers won’t have them until November 2019. No price has revealed.