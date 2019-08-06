2020 Harley-Davidson Limited Paint Sets

The Motor Company has announced a new accessory for 2020 – Harley-Davidson Limited Paint Sets.

The “Mayhem” series are for Road King, Street Glide and Road Glide baggers. The more performance-focused “Quick Shift” versions are for the Breakout and Fat Bob cruisers. Renowned Harley-Davidson stylists design all parts, and each part is hand-painted by skilled artists.

The Mayhem series is limited to 150 worldwide and features custom painted gas tanks, fenders, cowlings, and saddlebags, depending on what model you customize. The three models available for this the Mayhem paint sets are 2017-later Road King, Street Glide and Road Glide motorcycles – including the Special versions of each.

“Riding motorcycles is a way to overcome the mayhem that ensues in our daily lives,” Harley-Davidson says. “The Mayhem Limited Paint Set embodies the feeling of speeding away from the everyday noise, through its Inferno red pearl and phantom black base and its ghost-white with brushed silver highlights that accelerate from the front to the back of the bike. The performance-inspired number one logo set within the deep charcoal on the saddlebags gives a subtle nod to Harley-Davidson racing heritage.”

Harley is also offering the Quick Shift Limited Paint Set – was designed for performance-minded riders. Set on gunmetal metallic and vivid black base separated by a pewter pinstripe, Quick Shift excites with the addition of hyper orange, hyper yellow or hyper green accents. Each set includes a fuel tank, front fender and rear fender.

The Quick Shift sets fit 2018-later Breakout and Fat Bob models. Only 100 Quick Shift sets will be offered worldwide.

Custom Coverage Extended Limited Warranty extends the warranty on a Limited Paint Set purchased and installed at an authorized Harley-Davidson dealership within 60 days of any new bike purchase to run concurrently with the remainder of the motorcycle’s 24-month manufacturer’s limited warranty. H-D stands behind each Limited Paint set when installed under the Custom Coverage Program, and each set comes with a hand-written certificate of authenticity for each owner.

Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories are available at more than 750 authorized retail locations in the United States and online. Download or request a free printed catalog at www.H-D.com/catalogs.

Harley Limited Paint Sets Photo Gallery