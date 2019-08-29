2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Thursday, August 29, 2019
2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure Preview

There’s a new wrinkle in the Suzuki ADV lineup—the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure. As the name indicates, the new Adventure is based on the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT.

The changes to the 650XT platform are similar to what we saw with the 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Touring, but with a bit more focus on off-pavement capability. Let’s see what makes this motorcycle a 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure.

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure 1. The most apparent ADV-ready accessory on the 650XT Adventure is the aluminum panniers. Rather than the hard-plastic bags on the 650XT Touring, the 2020 V-Strom 650XT Adventure gets rugged aluminum panniers. The panniers have a 37-liter capacity, and use 1.5mm-thick aluminum. A non-piercing rivet design and waterproof rubber seals in the lid mean everything inside should stay dry in all conditions short of submersion. Powdercoating on the interior protects the contents from picking up aluminum stains. For additional convenience, there are tiedown points, both internal and external.

2. We’re impressed with Suzuki’s mounting system on the 650XT, and expect that these aluminum panniers will work as well as the plastic sidebags. One inconvenience is that the panniers use a different key than the ignition key. No doubt about it, though, they look the part.

3. The 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure gets an exclusive handlebar crossbar. This should improve front end feel, particularly off-road. The handlebar should be less susceptible to bending in the event of a tip-over. Additionally, the crossbar can be used to mount a GPS unit.

4. Also new to the 650XT Adventure are mirror extenders. To give the rider a better look at what is going on behind the motorcycle, the mirrors are set out farther so the rider’s arms don’t block the view.

5. There’s an accessory bar—some would call it a crash bar— that offers some protection to the engine and bodywork. It also works as a mounting point for additional lighting. This same bar is found on the 650XT Touring.

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure specs6. Like the ’19 650XT Touring, the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure gets a centerstand. This feature is crucial for many ADV riders, as it makes maintenance easier, both in the garage and out on a ride.

7. The Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tires are carried over from the Touring edition. We’d like to see rubber that’s a bit more aggressively off-road on a motorcycle with wire-spoke wheels and Adventure in its name. Also, off-road footpegs are still a factory option, rather than standard on this Adventure motorcycle.

8. The same major features we like from the previous V-Strom 650 variations remain, including the motor and the chassis. The DOHC V-twin is a favorite, with its torquey, easy to use power that is more than enough for long highway trips. Plus, the handling is nicely intuitive on the V-Strom 650s, and have no reason to expect it to be any different on the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure.

9. So far, a 2020 650XT Touring model hasn’t been revealed, so the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure may be a replacement rather than a lineup enhancement. We hope that’s not the case, as the Touring was new in ’19 and we like it (check out our review of the 650XT Touring). Plus, the Adventure is $300 more than the Touring.

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: 90-degree V-twin
  • Displacement: 645cc
  • Bore x stroke: 81 x 62.6mm
  • Compression ratio: 11.2:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
  • Fueling system: EFI w/ Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve and 32-bit ECU
  • Cooling: Liquid-cooled
  • Lubrication: Wet sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Final drive: RK 525 chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable 43mm fork
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock
  • Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40
  • Front tire: 110/80-19
  • Rear tire: 150/70-17
  • Front brakes: Twin 310mm discs w/ 2-piston Tokico calipers
  • Rear brake: Single 260mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS

  • Wheelbase: 61.4 inches
  • Seat height: 32.9 inches
  • Ground clearance: 6.7 inches
  • Curb weight: TBA
  • Fuel capacity: 5.3 gallons
  • Color: Pearl Vigor Blue

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure Price:

  • $10,399 MSRP

Don Williams
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

