Castle Streetwear Sport Mesh Motorcycle Glove: Long-term Test

Thursday, August 29, 2019
Castle Streetwear Sport Mesh Motorcycle Gloves Test

Way back in November of 2013, we told you about Castle Streetwear Sport Mesh motorcycle gloves, and one of the first things commented on in that review was that Castle products tend to last. Well, we decided to put that to the test with that pair of gloves.

Here we are, six years of riding later and we are taking another look at that same pair of gloves we showed you back then just to see how they’ve held up.

Castle Streetwear Sport Mesh Motorcycle Glove reviewThe answer is “amazingly well, thank you.” It’s true. The Castle Streetwear Sport Mesh gloves have seen a lot of use in the years since that first review. They have been out in sun, rain, hot and not-so-hot weather and about the only aspect of use as a motorcycle glove they haven’t had is crash-related impact and abrasion. That, we will withhold judgement on, with any luck, permanently.

The mesh at the top of the hand with gel padded top grain drum dyed leather and Clarino® reinforcements have all held up very well. The only noticeable change to that part of the glove is in some color loss from the black dyed leather, fading to a shade of gray.

Between sun, rainwater, and the friction of being folded over and jammed into riding jacket pockets and saddlebags, it is anyone’s guess which factor affected the dye in the leather the most.

Castle Streetwear Sport Mesh Motorcycle Glove testThere is but one seam separation in the pair; a ¾” seam opening on the back side of the left glove at the base of the thumb in the mesh.

The palm, which is crafted of 100% top grain drum dyed leather with gel padding and Clarino® reinforcements has likewise held up very well despite many hours on the handgrips. One of the areas I had anticipated as a likely weakness has proven me wrong; the hook and loop closure at the wrists continues to lock and hold very well.

The reinforced thumb has endured it all and the polyester lining has remained smooth and intact despite what must be hundreds, if not thousands of on/off cycles in use.

In this age of changing models and designs and specifications nearly every year, you can still get your hands on—and into—these durable and comfy Sport Mesh gloves for a suggested MSRP of $44.99; see them at at Castle Streetwear.

Would I buy another pair of these gloves? Absolutely, but I don’t have to—I plan to use my leather-working needle and some heavy-duty nylon thread to stitch up that little seam separation and keep using the ones I have. I may even take some black shoe polish and touch up the faded parts. Who knows—these old gloves may go another six years!

Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

