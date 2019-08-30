Friday, August 30, 2019
News Meet Wisconsin’s Newest Triumph Flagship Dealer in Sauk County

Meet Wisconsin’s Newest Triumph Flagship Dealer in Sauk County

Destination Dealership: Triumph of Sauk County

Reedsburg, Wisconsin, is a town that has it going on these days. In a time when we hear national leaders finally getting the message—and spouting it—that we need to get back to manufacturing things, Reedsburg has had manufacturing going on for years. People who know how to make stuff never left town.

It is a town in the heart of the nation’s Dairyland and all around its hard-working manufacturing center are a lot of equally hard-working farms and ag-related businesses.

The dealership boasts 5,000 square feet of floorspace including its spacious showroom—and one of only 200 Diamond Jubilee Bonnevilles bound for North American markets.
The dealership boasts 5,000 square feet of floorspace including its spacious showroom—and one of only 200 Diamond Jubilee Bonnevilles bound for North American markets.

Yep – Reedsburg is a town with long-held traditions and it deserves a motorcycle shop selling a brand with its own traditions that go back to the turn of the last century—and now it has one: Triumph of Sauk County.

The nearest Triumph dealer had been Lyle Sharer’s Triumph, Royal Enfield and Moto-Guzzi dealership in Verona, just outside Madison, Wisc.

Sharer’s closed a number of years ago, leaving something of a geographic gap in availability for sales and service of Triumph for fans of the brand, particularly north of Madison.

Tim Van Lanen (L), Parts Associate and Eric Garske, Triumph Brand Manager and used Motorcycle sales at Reedsburg, WI, Triumph of Sauk County.
Tim Van Lanen (L), Parts Associate and Eric Garske, Triumph Brand Manager and used Motorcycle sales at Reedsburg, WI, Triumph of Sauk County.

That was a real shame because that part of the state and areas west and southwest feature some of the best motorcycling roads a rider could hope to find. Some technical, some relaxed rollers, pretty much all scenic, the on and off-road opportunities are excellent for the bikes in the Triumph product line.

Triumph of Sauk County is co-located as a part of Jay’s Powersports at 1355 E. Main St. in Reedsburg that also carries Polaris Slingshot, Can-Am side-by-sides, Gas Gas, SSR Motorsports, Benelli, and Timbersled brands, as well as an impressive inventory of pre-owned bikes. Other options include snowmobiles, ATV/UTV machines and loads of parts, riding gear, accessories and of course, a fully-equipped service center.

Triumph Regional Manager Dave Fields was on hand to talk Triumph and its new outlet in Reedsburg.
Triumph Regional Manager Dave Fields was on hand to talk Triumph and its new outlet in Reedsburg.

Owned by Jay Mittelstaedt, whose family has been in the powersports business for many years, Triumph of Sauk County is a Flagship dealership in a great new 5,000 square foot facility, with motorcycle, parts and accessories sales located as a stand-alone location right next to the company’s huge other facility that houses off-road vehicle sales and service bays.

Sales Manager, Eric Garske says sales have been steady since the showroom opened in June and expects that as word gets around that Triumph is in town, momentum will continue to build.

A beautiful new building houses one of Triumph’s latest dealer locations at 1355 E. Main St. in Reedsburg, WI.
A beautiful new building houses one of Triumph’s latest dealer locations at 1355 E. Main St. in Reedsburg, WI.

Previous article2020 Suzuki Katana Arrival Date, Price and Colors: 4 Fast Facts
Next articleRare Crocker Big Tank & Flying Merkel Twin to Barber Bonhams
Gary Ilminen
Gary Ilminen

Related Posts

Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Rare Crocker Big Tank & Flying Merkel Twin to Barber Bonhams

Staff -
0
Two extremely rare motorcycles will highlight this year's Barber Bonhams auction - a 1940 Crocker Big Tank and a 1910 Flying Merkel Twin.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Suzuki Katana Arrival Date, Price and Colors: 4 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
2020 Suzuki Katana Coming To America, Finally The hype around the 2020 Suzuki Katana has had long legs. We first had a first look at...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure Preview There’s a new wrinkle in the Suzuki ADV lineup—the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure. As the name indicates, the...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Castle Streetwear Sport Mesh Motorcycle Glove: Long-term Test

Ron Lieback -
0
Here we are, six years of riding later and we are taking another look at the Castle Streetwear mesh gloves to see how they’ve held up.
Read more
World Superbike

Bautista Dropped; Redding Added to Ducati WorldSBK Team

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 Aruba.it Racing Ducati Team Lineup Former MotoGP pilot Alvaro Bautista impressed when he joined the Aruba.it Racing Ducati Team for the 2019 World Superbike...
Read more
MotoGP

2020 MotoGP Schedule: 20-Round Calendar (Provisional)

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 MotoGP Race and Test Schedule Dorna has released the provisional 2020 MotoGP schedule, which features some significant changes over the 2019 calendar. The 2020 MotoGP...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Rare Crocker Big Tank & Flying Merkel Twin to Barber Bonhams

Staff -
0
Two extremely rare motorcycles will highlight this year's Barber Bonhams auction - a 1940 Crocker Big Tank and a 1910 Flying Merkel Twin.
Read more
News

Meet Wisconsin’s Newest Triumph Flagship Dealer in Sauk County

Gary Ilminen -
0
Destination Dealership: Triumph of Sauk County Reedsburg, Wisconsin, is a town that has it going on these days. In a time when we hear national...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Suzuki Katana Arrival Date, Price and Colors: 4 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
2020 Suzuki Katana Coming To America, Finally The hype around the 2020 Suzuki Katana has had long legs. We first had a first look at...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure Preview There’s a new wrinkle in the Suzuki ADV lineup—the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure. As the name indicates, the...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Castle Streetwear Sport Mesh Motorcycle Glove: Long-term Test

Ron Lieback -
0
Here we are, six years of riding later and we are taking another look at the Castle Streetwear mesh gloves to see how they’ve held up.
Read more
World Superbike

Bautista Dropped; Redding Added to Ducati WorldSBK Team

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 Aruba.it Racing Ducati Team Lineup Former MotoGP pilot Alvaro Bautista impressed when he joined the Aruba.it Racing Ducati Team for the 2019 World Superbike...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling