Meet Wisconsin’s Newest Triumph Flagship Dealer in Sauk County

Destination Dealership: Triumph of Sauk County

Reedsburg, Wisconsin, is a town that has it going on these days. In a time when we hear national leaders finally getting the message—and spouting it—that we need to get back to manufacturing things, Reedsburg has had manufacturing going on for years. People who know how to make stuff never left town.

It is a town in the heart of the nation’s Dairyland and all around its hard-working manufacturing center are a lot of equally hard-working farms and ag-related businesses.

Yep – Reedsburg is a town with long-held traditions and it deserves a motorcycle shop selling a brand with its own traditions that go back to the turn of the last century—and now it has one: Triumph of Sauk County.

The nearest Triumph dealer had been Lyle Sharer’s Triumph, Royal Enfield and Moto-Guzzi dealership in Verona, just outside Madison, Wisc.

Sharer’s closed a number of years ago, leaving something of a geographic gap in availability for sales and service of Triumph for fans of the brand, particularly north of Madison.

That was a real shame because that part of the state and areas west and southwest feature some of the best motorcycling roads a rider could hope to find. Some technical, some relaxed rollers, pretty much all scenic, the on and off-road opportunities are excellent for the bikes in the Triumph product line.

Triumph of Sauk County is co-located as a part of Jay’s Powersports at 1355 E. Main St. in Reedsburg that also carries Polaris Slingshot, Can-Am side-by-sides, Gas Gas, SSR Motorsports, Benelli, and Timbersled brands, as well as an impressive inventory of pre-owned bikes. Other options include snowmobiles, ATV/UTV machines and loads of parts, riding gear, accessories and of course, a fully-equipped service center.

Owned by Jay Mittelstaedt, whose family has been in the powersports business for many years, Triumph of Sauk County is a Flagship dealership in a great new 5,000 square foot facility, with motorcycle, parts and accessories sales located as a stand-alone location right next to the company’s huge other facility that houses off-road vehicle sales and service bays.

Sales Manager, Eric Garske says sales have been steady since the showroom opened in June and expects that as word gets around that Triumph is in town, momentum will continue to build.