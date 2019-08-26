2019 EnduroCross: Husky’s Haaker Wins Season Opener

2019 EnduroCross Round 1 Results: Prescott Valley, AZ

The 2019 EnduroCross may have a short schedule, but the series is definitely not short in offering serious action.

The 2019 season, which was initially canceled in May but resurfaced with some new sponsors, began this past Saturday in Prescott Valley, Ariz., with the Law Tigers Prescott Valley EnduroCross, presented by Fox Racing, round one of three.

Rockstar Husqvarna Factory racing backed Colton Haaker claimed the win, scoring a 2-1-1- in the new three moto format.

Cory Graffunder had his best result in a couple of years riding an SRT Yamaha YZ250F to second overall. The Canadian had 1-5-3 moto results. KTM’s Taddy Blazusiak rounded out the podium with 4-6-2 moto scores.

Following is the official recap from EnduroCross series:

Blazusiak got the day started by setting the fastest time during the Seat Concepts Hot Lap. Beta’s Ty Tremaine, TM’s Ty Cullins, 3 Bros SRT/ Husqvarna’s Noah Kepple and Graffunder rounded out the top five. Haaker got off to a rough start by getting stuck on a long and finishing twelfth.

Graffunder started race one in third and quickly moved to second when Blazusiak crashed in the rock section on lap one. Tremaine had the lead and held it for several laps before a big crash in the matrix. Graffunder took a comfortable win. Haaker had a second-row start but quickly moved up into the top five before a big crash. He came back through the pack to take second late in the race despite a twisted up bike. Cullins had a strong third while Blazusiak and Beta’s Max Gerston finished fourth and fifth.

In moto two, the gate picks were reversed from the moto one results and Haaker took the Fox holeshot from the second row when most of the riders pushed wide in the first turn. From there, he was unchallenged to the finish. Hart finished second to move himself into contention for the overall podium. Kepple had a strong ride to finish third. Gerston finished fourth. Graffunder was in third on the last lap but a crash in the Matrix dropped him back to fifth.

The final moto became a battle between Blazusiak and Haaker. Blazusiak led most of the race with Haaker pressuring him until just before the while flag. Haaker ended up making an aggressive pass and went on for the win. Blazusiak held on for second in the final moto, which was enough for third overall. Gerson finished fourth and took fourth overall as well with 5-4-4 results. Hart finished fifth in the moto and overall.

Colton Haaker: “After my mistake in the hot-lap, I thought it may be a difficult night but I worked my way up to second in that race. Then the second race was amazing with a holeshot from row two. In the final moto, Taddy was taking my lines everywhere and I felt like I would eventually get past him. I made a pretty aggressive pass near the end to take the win. This three moto format is familiar for me since I have been racing the world championship and that helped me.”

Cory Graffunder: “Honestly, I was surprised that I was this competitive. One year ago, I was here on crutches and then I had another injury earlier this year. I made a big mistake on the last lap in moto two but then rode strong in the last moto. It is great to be back up hon the podium.”

Taddy Blazusiak: “I had some problems in the first two motos but was able to come back in the final with a good finish. I am looking forward to coming back for Denver and Idaho.”

2019 Prescott Valley AMA Super EnduroCross Overall Results

Colton Haaker, 2-1-1, Husqvarna Cory Graffunder, 1-5-3, Yamaha Taddy Blazusiak, 4-6-2, KTM Max Gerston, 5-4-4, Beta Trystan Hart, 7-2-5, KTM Noah Kepple, 6-3-6, Husqvarna Geoff Aaron, 8-7-7, GasGas Ty Cullins, 3-12-11, TM Tim Apolle, 9-11-8, Sherco Nick Thompson, 11-8-10, KTM Mason Ottersberg, 12-9-9, Beta Kyle Redmond, 13-10-12, Sherco Malcolm Hett, 14-15-13, Husqvarna Spencer Wilton, 16-13-14, KTM Branden Petrie, 15-14-15, KTM Ty Tremaine, 10-16-16, Beta

Other Classes

In the Women’s class, two-time champion Shelby Turner took the win over former champion Maria Forsberg. Rachel Gutish had a tough main event with a couple of crashes but managed to get back to the podium.

Utah’s Nick Tolman won the Intermediate class over Anthony Johnson and Wiliam Riordan.

Before taking the Women’s class win, Shelby turner also won the Amateur class. Kimball Whitmer and Jared Prosser rounded out the podium.

Destry Abbott had to make a last-lap pass to win the Vet 35+ class over Nick Mcgowen. Michele De Mas finished third.

Each round includes a local club class and Arizona Motorcycle Riders Association (AMRA) race was won by Nick Saia on a Sherco with Nick Mcgowen and Chad Lamaide rounding out the podium.

The next round will take place in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, October 19.

You can keep up with the latest updates via www.endurocross.com.

The AMA EnduroCross series began stateside in 2004. Since 2009, the EnduroCross series has been dominated by three riders—Taddy Blazusiak (KTM), Cody Webb (Beta, KTM) and Colton Haaker (Husqvarna). The Polish rider Blazusiak won five straight from 2009-2013. Since then, Webb has three championships, along with two for Haaker.