2018/19 Poland SuperEnduro Results: KTM's Blazusiak Dominates (Video)

2019 Poland SuperEnduro Results, Round 1

The 2019 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship began its 12th season this past weekend in Poland.

The 2018/2019 series – one of the toughest enduro series in existence – will feature five rounds across four European countries, and began in Krakow, Poland.

All eyes were on the reigning SuperEnduro Champion, Cody Webb. Though Webb claimed the SuperPole, a few mistakes and crashes affected his overall finishes. After 2-3-2 finishes in the three prestige races, the 30-year-old Californian had to settle for second overall.

Taking the win was his FMF KTM Factory Racing teammate Taddy Blazusiak, who claimed 1-1-4 finishes before his home crowd. Third overall went to USA’s Colton Haaker, the Husqvarna pilot finishing 3-3-2.

Following the weekend, Cody Webb said: “I had fun tonight, it’s always good to race here in Poland. I’m happy with my result, SuperPole and then second overall for the night is good – I just made a few too many mistakes out there.

“It’s nice to race the first round with no jet-lag but I haven’t been able to get on the bike so much in the last couple of weeks so I was maybe a little timid out there. I know my speed is good and my fitness is nearly there now after my injury earlier in the year. I’m excited for the rest of the season so we’ll see what round two brings in Germany.”

The 2019 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship continues with round two in Riesa, Germany on January 5, 2019.

2019 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, Round 1 Results from Krakow, Poland

Prestige Class — Overall

1. Taddy Blazusiak (POL), KTM, 54 points

2. Cody Webb (USA), KTM, 52 pts

3. Colton Haaker (USA), Husqvarna, 49 pts

4. Alfredo Gomez (ESP), Husqvarna, 46 pts

5. Kevin Gallas (DEU), Husqvarna, 28 pts

Prestige Race 1

1. Taddy Blazusiak (POL), KTM, 7:09.693

2. Cody Webb (USA), KTM, 7:24.642 +14.949

3. Colton Haaker (USA), Husqvarna, 7:39.847 +30.154

4. Alfredo Gomez (ESP), Husqvarna, 7:51.710 +42.017

5. Diogo Vieira (PRT), Yamaha, 8:10.120 +1:00.427

Prestige Race 2

1. Taddy Blazusiak (POL), KTM, 7:14.805

2. Colton Haaker (USA), Husqvarna, 7:19.913 +5.108

3. Cody Webb (USA), KTM, 7:27.944 +13.139

4. Alfredo Gomez (ESP), Husqvarna, 7:33.739 +18.934

5. Kevin Gallas (DEU), Husqvarna, 7:47.579 +32.774

Prestige Race 3

1. Alfredo Gomez (ESP), Husqvarna, 7:14.773

2. Cody Webb (USA), KTM, 7:18.551 +3.778

3. Colton Haaker (USA), Husqvarna, 7:19.680 +4.907

4. Taddy Blazusiak (POL), KTM, 7:29.168 +14.395

5. Kevin Gallas (DEU), Husqvarna, 7:51.985 +37.212