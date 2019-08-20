2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Returns

Following a two-year hiatus, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S returns to the MoCo’s lineup.

The 2020 model has more power and better handling over the previous model, the 2017 Low Rider S, which was a Dyna. Harley killed the Dyna lineup for 2018 and migrated the models over to Softail chassis.

“The look of the new Low Rider S is really rooted in the legacy of the Low Rider models of the 1980s, that has a devoted following which has spread worldwide from origins in Southern California, and in the recent Dyna-based Low Rider S model,” says Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Styling & Design.

“We’ve applied that coastal style and performance-first attitude to the Softail chassis to create a Low Rider S that’s more powerful and agile than ever, with a heavy dose of tough-as-nails attitude.”

Following are the fast facts about the 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S.

1. The 2020 Low Rider S is updated with a rigid-mounted Milwaukee-Eight 114 (1868cc) engine that produces 119 ft/lbs of torque @ 3000 rpm. The engine – upgraded over the 2017 Low Rider S’s Screamin’ Eagle Twin Cam 110 – arrives with a dual internally counter-balanced system that reduces engine vibration while maintaining the familiar Harley-Davidson pulse. The M8 114 is enhanced with a gloss black Ventilator air intake with an exposed filter element to improve airflow into the engine, and 2-into-2 offset shotgun mufflers.

2. The Low Rider S is all about custom looks from the factory, which is highlighted by a one-inch diameter motocross-style handlebar on four-inch high straight risers, color-matched mini fairing and solo seat.

3. To produce a mean stance, Harley replaced all bright finishes with black finishes, including:

Powertrain, primary cover, and tank console are finished in Wrinkle Black

Derby cover, intake, and lower rocker covers in Gloss Black

Mufflers and exhaust shields in Jet Black

Forks, triple-clamp, riser and handlebar, and rear fender supports in Matte Black

LED layback tail lamp has a smoked lens

4. Suspension duties on the Softail are handled by a 43mm inverted front fork and a single shock with emulsion technology and spring-preload adjustment. The shock is positioned at an optimized angle between the frame and swingarm for enhanced travel and response.

5. The Low Rider S’s fork rake is reduced to 28 degrees from the 30-degree rake of the standard Low Rider model. Harley claims this will improve handling.

6. Stopping the 2020 Low Rider S are dual 300mm discs up front, an upgrade over the single disc on the base Low Rider model. ABS is standard.

7. The 2020 Harley Low Rider S rolls on cast-aluminum wheels (19-inch front and 16-inch rear) that are finished in Matte Dark Bronze and wrapped in Michelin Scorcher 31 tires.

8. The 2020 Low Rider S is available in two solid color options: Vivid Black and Barracuda Silver.

9. The base price begins at $17,999. Harley-Davidson has yet to report availability.

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Specs

Engine

Type: Milwaukee-Eight V-twin

Displacement: 114ci (1868cc)

Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”

Maximum torque: 119 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valvetrain: Pushrod, 4vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-1

Cooling: Air

Lubrication: Dry sump w/ oil cooler

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Mechanically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

Chassis

Frame: Mild steel w/ cast aluminum swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable single-cartridge inverted 43mm fork; 5.1 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches

Wheels: Cast-aluminum

Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31

Front tire: 110/90 x 19

Rear tire: 180/70 x 18

Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 292mm floating w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

Dimensions & Capacities

Wheelbase: 63.6 inches

Rake: 28 degrees

Fork angle: 34.75 degrees

Seat height: 26.5 inches

Fuel tank capacity: 5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 679 pounds

2020 Harley-Davidson Colors:

Vivid Black

Barracuda Silver

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Prices:

$17,999

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Photo Gallery