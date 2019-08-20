Tuesday, August 20, 2019
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S First Look (9 Fast Facts)
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Returns

Following a two-year hiatus, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S returns to the MoCo’s lineup.

The 2020 model has more power and better handling over the previous model, the 2017 Low Rider S, which was a Dyna. Harley killed the Dyna lineup for 2018 and migrated the models over to Softail chassis.

2020 Low Rider S price“The look of the new Low Rider S is really rooted in the legacy of the Low Rider models of the 1980s, that has a devoted following which has spread worldwide from origins in Southern California, and in the recent Dyna-based Low Rider S model,” says Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Styling & Design.

“We’ve applied that coastal style and performance-first attitude to the Softail chassis to create a Low Rider S that’s more powerful and agile than ever, with a heavy dose of tough-as-nails attitude.”

Following are the fast facts about the 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S.

1. The 2020 Low Rider S is updated with a rigid-mounted Milwaukee-Eight 114 (1868cc) engine that produces 119 ft/lbs of torque @ 3000 rpm. The engine – upgraded over the 2017 Low Rider S’s Screamin’ Eagle Twin Cam 110 – arrives with a dual internally counter-balanced system that reduces engine vibration while maintaining the familiar Harley-Davidson pulse. The M8 114 is enhanced with a gloss black Ventilator air intake with an exposed filter element to improve airflow into the engine, and 2-into-2 offset shotgun mufflers.

2. The Low Rider S is all about custom looks from the factory, which is highlighted by a one-inch diameter motocross-style handlebar on four-inch high straight risers, color-matched mini fairing and solo seat.

2020 Low Rider S First Look Fast Facts3. To produce a mean stance, Harley replaced all bright finishes with black finishes, including:

  • Powertrain, primary cover, and tank console are finished in Wrinkle Black
  • Derby cover, intake, and lower rocker covers in Gloss Black
  • Mufflers and exhaust shields in Jet Black
  • Forks, triple-clamp, riser and handlebar, and rear fender supports in Matte Black
  • LED layback tail lamp has a smoked lens

4. Suspension duties on the Softail are handled by a 43mm inverted front fork and a single shock with emulsion technology and spring-preload adjustment. The shock is positioned at an optimized angle between the frame and swingarm for enhanced travel and response.

5. The Low Rider S’s fork rake is reduced to 28 degrees from the 30-degree rake of the standard Low Rider model. Harley claims this will improve handling.

6. Stopping the 2020 Low Rider S are dual 300mm discs up front, an upgrade over the single disc on the base Low Rider model. ABS is standard.

2020 Harley Low Rider S for sale7. The 2020 Harley Low Rider S rolls on cast-aluminum wheels (19-inch front and 16-inch rear) that are finished in Matte Dark Bronze and wrapped in Michelin Scorcher 31 tires.

8. The 2020 Low Rider S is available in two solid color options: Vivid Black and Barracuda Silver.

9. The base price begins at $17,999. Harley-Davidson has yet to report availability.

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Specs

Engine

  • Type: Milwaukee-Eight V-twin
  • Displacement: 114ci (1868cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”
  • Maximum torque: 119 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.5:1
  • Valvetrain: Pushrod, 4vpc
  • Exhaust: 2-into-1
  • Cooling: Air
  • Lubrication: Dry sump w/ oil cooler
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Mechanically actuated assist-and-slip
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

Chassis

  • Frame: Mild steel w/ cast aluminum swingarm
  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable single-cartridge inverted 43mm fork; 5.1 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.4 inches
  • Wheels: Cast-aluminum
  • Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31
  • Front tire: 110/90 x 19
  • Rear tire: 180/70 x 18
  • Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 292mm floating w/ 2-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

Dimensions & Capacities

  • Wheelbase: 63.6 inches
  • Rake: 28 degrees
  • Fork angle: 34.75 degrees
  • Seat height: 26.5 inches
  • Fuel tank capacity: 5 gallons
  • Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
  • Curb weight: 679 pounds

2020 Harley-Davidson Colors:

  • Vivid Black
  • Barracuda Silver

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Prices:

  • $17,999

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Photo Gallery

