5th Annual Riding for Warriors Motorcycle Ride Raises $25K

Tuesday, August 20, 2019
News

For the past four years, one of the highlights of the nonprofit Hope for the Warriors was its “Riding for Warriors” motorcycle trip, which helped raise money for the organization’s “Warrior’s Wish” program.

U.S. Air Force veteran Michael Nehlsen at the Great Salt Lake in Antelope Island State Park, Utah at the start of the fifth annual Riding For Warriors.

This year’s 5th annual Riding for Warriors just wrapped up its cross-country, 15-day motorcycle trip, which was led by U.S. Air Force veteran Michael Nehlsen. Total proceeds collected for the Warrior’s Wish program were over $25,000.

All proceeds got to better the quality-of-life for those who have sustained physical and psychological wounds in the line of duty.

For the fifth year, Nehlsen led the ride with his daughter as a passenger aboard a Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited. The New Jersey-based Hillmann Consulting had sponsored the ride.

The cross country trip started in Utah and traveled through Arizona, Colorado, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and more, ending back home in New Jersey.

“Despite having to reroute several times due to inclement weather, this year’s journey covered approximately 4,000 miles, across 13 states, said Nehlsen. “We met a lot of veterans, friends of Hope For The Warriors, and motorcycle enthusiasts along the way, which is always one of the most interesting and rewarding parts of this journey. It’s an honor to be able to give back and I’m thankful to everyone who has donated and supported this cause.

“Here at Hillmann, we are just so grateful to be able to support our veterans in this way,” he added.

In five years, Nehlsen’s annual ride has raised more than $145,000 for Warrior’s Wish providing wounded veterans with woodworking and farm equipment, family trips, a horse trailer, a bass boat, two road bicycles and more.

“The Warrior’s Wish program was one of our first established programs,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president/CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “It’s an honor to have Michael’s continued support to this program and Hope For The Warriors, as he travels across the county each year raising funds and spreading awareness for his fellow veterans.”

Hope for Warrior's Ride in 2019Key sponsors for the fifth annual Ride For Warriors include Hillmann Consulting, Vietnam combat veteran Bill Nelson, and PAL Environmental Services.

For more information on Hope For The Warriors or its Warriors Wish program, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook or Twitter.

About Hope For The Warriors:

Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post 9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served more than 19,000 through a variety of support programs focused on transition services, clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and community development and engagement. The nonprofit’s first program, Warrior’s Wish, has granted more than 180 wishes to fulfill a desire for a better quality of life or support a quest for gratifying endeavors. In addition, Run For The Warriors has captured the hearts of more than 23,500 since 2010.

