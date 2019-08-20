2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Lineup First Look (13 Fast Facts)

2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Lineup: Tri-Glide, Limited, and Street Glide

The 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO lineup consists of the new CVO Tri-Glide, along with updated editions of the CVO Limited tourer and CVO Street Glide bagger.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri-Glide is the first three-wheeler to attain CVO status. Let’s poke our heads in at the new three-motorcycle CVO line for 2020.

1. All three 2020 CVOs get the Milwaukee-Eight 117 motor. This powerplant is exclusive to the CVO line. It has the highest displacement of a stock Harley-Davidson, and more power than any other Motor Company showroom engine. With 125 ft/lbs of torque, passing power will not be wanting.

2. For increased safety, all 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO models get the Reflex Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS). We have seen this already on the 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire. RDRS is a suite safety features, including traction control electronics that work during both acceleration and braking. Both the traction control and combined ABS are corner aware. The traction control also works on downshifts, and is an electronic version of a slipper clutch. Additionally, RDRS includes Vehicle Hold Control to keep the bike from rolling when stopped on a hill while riding. There’s also a tire pressure monitor.

3. The 2020 CVOs have the H-D Connect service. Subscription-based, H-D Connect uses cellular connectivity to integrate your smartphone and the Harley-Davidson App with your motorcycle. H-D Connect keeps you apprised of various statuses for our motorcycling, including tire pressure, fuel level, and riding statistics. Additionally, it facilitates infotainment software updates and reminds you of service updates. Also, H-D Connect lets you know if someone is tampering with your ride, and help track the motorcycle if it is stolen.

4. Premium Boom! Audio makes sure everyone hears your taste in music. The 2020 CVO Street Glide is the loudest of the group, with a 300-watt amp powering each pair of Boom! Stage II bi-amped speakers. The CVO Limited and Tri-Glide have to get by with just a single 300-watt amp and four Boom! Stage I two-way speakers.

5. All three CVOs have the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, which includes a Boom! Audio 30K Bluetooth Helmet wireless headset interface. Integrated into the system is a Mesh Intercom Network that can connect as many as 16 riders over a range as far as five miles. Voice command capability is also part of the package. For long-distance riders, in just 20 minutes the headset can get enough charge for five hours of talk time, should you run the battery out.

6. The 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri-Glide is a three-wheel touring mount, with the features to back that up. The list of CVO Tri-Glide features, compared to the standard Tri-Glide, are all intended to enhance its touring prowess:

Low-Profile windshield

Tour-Pak carrier rack

Power locking trunk with interior light

CVO custom-fit luggage and a trunk organizer

Tour-Pak carrier dome light

CB radio

Tomahawk Contrast Cut cast-aluminum wheels (19-inch/18-inch f/r) w/ trimmed front fender

All LED lighting: Daymaker headlamp, fog lamps, tail/brake lamps, and turn indicators

Kahuna Collection accessories: heated rider grips, rider and passenger floorboards, pegs, and muffler tips

Heated rider and passenger seats

Ventilator air cleaner and air cleaner insert

Lighted hand controls

Color-matched painted fairing duct

7. Cosmetic updates highlight the 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide:

Fugitive cast-aluminum wheels

Heavy Breather air cleaner with two paint treatments

Low-profile two-piece fuel tank console

Smoked mid-frame air deflectors

Fairing-mount billet mirrors

8. The 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited gets a few minor updates. There’s a new cover material and stitching for the rider and passenger seat and backrest. Plus, the mid-frame air-deflectors are now smoke tinted.

9. They wouldn’t be CVOs without new premium paint offerings, and 2020 is no exception. All three CVOs have distinctive paint.

10. The 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide has three finish options:



Black Stardust Fade to Stormcloud with subtle graphic treatment, highlighted by Satin Chrome and Bright Chrome finishes. Fugitive wheels finished in Gloss Black/Satin. Ventilator air cleaner.

Smokey Gray and Black Hole with 1970s-style race-inspired graphics highlighted by Gloss Black, Satin Black, and Black Onyx finishes. Fugitive wheels finished in Denim Black/Gloss Black. Gloss Black Heavy Breather air cleaner.

Premium Sand Dune monotone finish with pearl topcoat, plus subtle graphics highlighted by Smoked Satin Chrome, Gloss Black and Black Onyx finishes. Fugitive wheels finished in Gloss Black/Smoked Satin. Gloss Black Heavy Breather air cleaner.

11. There are also three paint choices for the 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited:



The Moonlight Blue with Deep Sea Blue Accents featuring two-tone and panel style-paint highlighted by Satin Chrome and Bright Chrome finishes and new graphics and medallions. Tomahawk wheels finished in Contrast Gloss Black/Satin.

Smokey Gray with Stormcloud Accents done featuring two-tone and panel style-paint highlighted by Gloss Black, Satin Black, and Black Onyx finishes and new graphics and medallions; Tomahawk wheels finished in Contrast Denim Black/Gloss Black.

Premium Sand Dune monotone finish with pearl topcoat, plus subtle graphics highlighted by Smoked Satin Chrome, Gloss Black and Black Onyx finishes; Tomahawk wheels finished in Gloss Black/Smoked Satin.

12. 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri-Glide buyers have a choice of two paint options:

Blizzard White with a three-stripe graphic pattern. Gray Contrast Cut wheels. Bright Chrome finishes.

Black Stardust with a three-stripe graphic pattern. Gloss Black Contrast Cut wheels. Bright Chrome finishes.

13. As is tradition, the MSRP of the three 2020 Harley-Davidson CVOs falls under the “If you have to ask, you can’t afford it” category. The 2020 CVO Tri-Glide leads the way with a $48,999 price tag. You’ll see the CVO Limited on the showroom flow at $44,039. The “budget” offering is the CVO Street Glide at $40,539.

2020 Harley CVO Lineup | Photo Gallery