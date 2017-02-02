Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Stage IV: Up to 52% More Power

Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Stage IV

Harley-Davidson has released a street-legal Screamin’ Eagle kit for its latest engine platform, the Milwaukee-Eight.

Harley reports that the new Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Stave IV Kit can produce up to 52% more power from the stock Milwaukee-Eight 107 and 114 engines. In stock form, the 107 produces around 93 horsepower, and the 114 around 101 horsepower.

“We’ve designed this amazing Screamin’ Eagle Stage IV kit for the performance fanatic,” said Harley-Davidson Senior Product Manager Scott Miller. “Big-bore cylinders, a monster throttle body, ported heads, and a high-lift cam combine to deliver stump-pulling torque throughout the rpm range and up to 52 percent more power than the stock Milwaukee-Eight engine.

“The Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Stage IV Kit is a system-matched collection of components created by the same Harley-Davidson engineering team that designed and developed the Milwaukee-Eight engine,” said Miller. “Upgrading the engine with genuine H-D parts supports a performance gain without sacrificing warranty, drivability or reliability. There are no compromises.”

Following is from the official Harley-Davidson press release:

Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight ported cylinder heads are a key component of the Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Stage IV Kit. Based on a unique Screamin’ Eagle casting, these cylinder heads optimize air/fuel flow when paired with a Screamin’ Eagle 64mm throttle body.

The ports are meticulously machined on a five-axis CNC machine to increase the volume and velocity of the intake charge for improved efficiency of cylinder filling and to maximize the effect of exhaust scavenging. The Screamin’ Eagle ported heads are equipped with high-performance valve springs that remain stable with high-lift cams in high-RPM operation.

The SE8-515 camshaft, designed in conjunction with the Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Stage IV Kit, offers a high-lift and long-duration profile to efficiently fill the combustion chamber and retain 50-state street-legal emissions compliance.

Screamin’ Eagle 4.075-inch bore bolt-on cylinders and matching pistons increase displacement of Milwaukee-Eight 107 engines to 114 cubic inches, and take Milwaukee-Eight 114 engines to 117 cubic inches. The Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Stage IV Kit can be installed without removing the engine from the chassis.

Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Stage IV Kit Includes:

• Screamin’ Eagle CNC Ported Cylinder Heads with Performance Valve Springs

• Screamin’ Eagle 64mm Throttle Body

• Screamin’ Eagle High Flow Injectors (5.5g/s)

• Screamin’ Eagle 4.075-inch Bolt-On Cylinders

• Forged 11:1 High Compression Aluminum Coated Pistons

• High Performance Piston Rings

• SE8-515 Cam

• Screamin’ Eagle Cam Bearing Upgrade

• Screamin’ Eagle High Performance Tappets

• Multi-layer Coated Head Gaskets

• Top End, Cylinder Base and Cam Cover Gaskets

• Screamin’ Eagle High Capacity Clutch Springs and Plates

There are three Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Stage IV Kit options:

Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight Stage IV Kit (P/N 92500062 Black Highlighted, $2,595.95*) fits 2017-later Touring models equipped with air/oil cooled Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine.

Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight Stage IV Kit (P/N 92500060 Black Highlighted, $2,595.95*) fits 2017-later Touring models equipped with a Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine.

Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight Stage IV Kit (P/N 92500064 Black Granite Highlighted, $2,595.95*) fits 2017-later CVO™ Touring models equipped with a Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

To achieve maximum performance, match a Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Stage IV Kit with a Screamin’ Eagle high-flow intake and exhaust upgrade, like the new Screamin’ Eagle High Flow Exhaust System (P/N 64800059 Chrome, $1,299.95*; P/N 64800062 Satin Black, $1,399.95*) and the Screamin’ Eagle Ventilator Air Cleaner (P/N 29400298 Gloss Black, P/N 29400299 Chrome; $299.95*).When installed by an authorized Harley-Davidson® dealer at the time of vehicle delivery, the Original Equipment Factory Warranty is retained. This kit is 50-state U.S. EPA compliant. The Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight Stage IV Kit does not fit Trike models. Installation requires separate purchase of Cam Drive Retention Kit P/N 25566-06 and may require Cam Spacer Kit P/N 25928-06. All models require ECM calibration with Screamin’ Eagle Pro Street Tuner for proper installation. See an authorized Harley-Davidson dealer for details.

These and other Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories are available at more than 750 authorized retail locations in the United States and online.

*Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), excluding taxes and shipping and labor cost for installation. Prices at local dealerships may vary.