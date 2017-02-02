American Flat Track Renews Öhlins USA Partnership

American Flat Track

American Flat Track proudly announces a renewed partnership with Öhlins USA for the 2017 race season. A global leader in motorsport suspension technology, Öhlins USA returns for a second year to give competitors in the premier AFT Twins class the opportunity to vie for the “Öhlins Fastest Lap Award” at each of the 18 rounds on the schedule.

“Öhlins is one of the most respected and recognizable brands in motorcycle sport,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “We’re proud to have them return for another year as a partner of American Flat Track and thank them for their continued support.”

Öhlins USA will have a presence at select rounds to support riders utilizing their products, and will give fans an opportunity to check out their signature gold product lines.

“Öhlins USA, along with all the guys back at Öhlins AB Racing in Sweden, are absolutely pumped to be back involved with American Flat Track for a second year,” said Doug Shaw, President of Öhlins USA. “This is hardcore, ‘roots’ racing at its best and we just love it. This series also gives us a great platform to continue to develop our products and we appreciate all the folks at American Flat Track for this opportunity.”

The Swedish brand has a long history in motorcycle racing as one of the top-tier suppliers of suspensions in the world, and is eager to return for another season in Pro Flat Track racing. Last year, Öhlins created a custom rear shock called the ILX36 designed for the unique demands of AFT.

For more information, visit Öhlins USA.