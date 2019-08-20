2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited First Look (5 Fast Facts)

Wednesday, August 21, 2019
2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited First Look:
Goodbye Road Glide Ultra

Harley-Davidson is discontinuing the Road Glide Ultra and replacing it with the 2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited. Don’t worry—the RG Limited still has the much-loved Road Glide features, and this year there are some upgrades. Let’s see what makes up the new Road Glide Limited.

  1. A Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant continues to propel the Road Glide Limited down the highway with the authority of 121 ft/lbs of peak torque. Other essential features carrying over from the Ultra include Daymaker LED headlights, electronically linked Brembo brakes with ABS, and the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system.
  2. The finish is improved for the Road Glide Limited. The pinstriping is painted, the inner fairing gets a gloss finish, and there are new medallions for the tank and fenders (front and rear). Slicer II Contrast Bright cast-aluminum wheels are new and look good.
  3. The Road Glide Limited is available in a dazzling array of paint choices. If you can’t find something you like on this extensive list, then it’s time for an appointment with a custom painter—Vivid Black; Midnight Blue; Stiletto Red; Tahitian Teal; River Rock Gray; River Rock Gray/Vivid Black; Silver Pine/Spruce; Barracuda Silver Denim/Black Denim; Billiard Red/Vivid Black; Scorched Orange/Silver Flux; Zephyr Blue/Black Sunglo; Vivid Black w/ Black Finish Option (see next fast fact).
  4. There is a Black Finish Option for the 2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited. If you like the blacked-out look, the 2020 is a dream come true. Here’s how the Motor Company describes the Black Finish Option: “Slicer II cast-aluminum wheels finished in Gloss Black, fuel tank, front and rear fender medallions with a Gloss Black fill surrounded by a Charcoal border, Gloss Black powdercoated powertrain, covers, and exhaust plus black Tour-Pak luggage carrier hinges, latches and rack, a black console, footboards, handlebar, gauge trim rings, hand control levers, mirrors, and foot controls, black LED Daymaker headlamp and trim ring, black fork lowers, fork covers, engine guard, and saddlebag guards.” Yes, that’s lots of black!
  5. Prices for the 2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited start at $28,299 for Vivid Black. Standard colors are $28,899, two-town runs $29,349, the custom colors take the price to $29,599, with Vivid Black with the Black Finish Option having a $30,199 MSRP. At the top of the line, the two-tone custom colors take the Road Glide Limited to $30,499. A major option is the Reflex Defensive Rider System for $995, which incorporates cornering-aware traction control during braking and acceleration, among other safety features.

2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited Photo Gallery

2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Lineup First Look (13 Fast Facts)
2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Restyling Revealed (First Look)
