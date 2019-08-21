2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Restyling Revealed (First Look)

2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Gets A Makeover

Although black has been the go-to color for designers in recent years, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic is pushing back against that. Ditching the comfortable blacked-out look, the new Heritage Classic will have plenty of chrome and other reflective parts to enhance its appearance.

According to a Harley-Davidson spokesman, the “restyled components include a bright powertrain with chrome air cleaner and covers, chrome steel-laced wheels, chrome headlamp bucket and auxiliary light buckets, bright fork legs and chrome fork covers and nacelle, chrome rear fender struts and side covers, a chrome console, a polished stainless steel handlebar with a chrome riser and top clamp, and a full clear windscreen with chrome support hardware.”

Color options for the 2020 Heritage Classic are Vivid Black, Billiard Burgundy, Tahitian Teal, Silver Pine/Spruce, and Billiard Red/Vivid Black. Prices start at $18,999 for the Vivid Black and move up to $19,749 for the two-tone paint jobs.

The Heritage Classic remains the touring mount in the Softail line, with a detachable windscreen, sealed hard bags that are lockable, cruise control, a two-piece seat and pillion, and ABS. The Milwaukee-Eight 107 returns to power the 2020 Heritage Class, and that means 109 ft/lbs of torque on tap at 3000 rpm. The five-gallon fuel tank and estimate 47 mpg fuel consumption means that it’s possible to go over 200 miles between visits to a gas station.

The Heritage Classic 114 is also returning, and it will retain the blacked-out look. The Milwaukee-Eight 114 locomotes the upgraded model, with a peak of 119 ft/lbs of torque at 3000 rpm. Otherwise, the two editions are essentially the same. Prices for the 2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114 range from $20,449 for the Vivid Black to $21,199 for a two-tone offering. The Heritage Classic 114 is available in the same five color options as the standard Heritage Classic, as well as Scorched Orange/Silver Flux.

2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Photo Gallery