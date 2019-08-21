Wednesday, August 21, 2019
2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Restyling Revealed (First Look)
2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Restyling Revealed (First Look)

2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Gets A Makeover

Although black has been the go-to color for designers in recent years, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic is pushing back against that. Ditching the comfortable blacked-out look, the new Heritage Classic will have plenty of chrome and other reflective parts to enhance its appearance.

According to a Harley-Davidson spokesman, the “restyled components include a bright powertrain with chrome air cleaner and covers, chrome steel-laced wheels, chrome headlamp bucket and auxiliary light buckets, bright fork legs and chrome fork covers and nacelle, chrome rear fender struts and side covers, a chrome console, a polished stainless steel handlebar with a chrome riser and top clamp, and a full clear windscreen with chrome support hardware.”

Color options for the 2020 Heritage Classic are Vivid Black, Billiard Burgundy, Tahitian Teal, Silver Pine/Spruce, and Billiard Red/Vivid Black. Prices start at $18,999 for the Vivid Black and move up to $19,749 for the two-tone paint jobs.

2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic - left side

The Heritage Classic remains the touring mount in the Softail line, with a detachable windscreen, sealed hard bags that are lockable, cruise control, a two-piece seat and pillion, and ABS. The Milwaukee-Eight 107 returns to power the 2020 Heritage Class, and that means 109 ft/lbs of torque on tap at 3000 rpm. The five-gallon fuel tank and estimate 47 mpg fuel consumption means that it’s possible to go over 200 miles between visits to a gas station.

2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114 First Look
2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114

The Heritage Classic 114 is also returning, and it will retain the blacked-out look. The Milwaukee-Eight 114 locomotes the upgraded model, with a peak of 119 ft/lbs of torque at 3000 rpm. Otherwise, the two editions are essentially the same. Prices for the 2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114 range from $20,449 for the Vivid Black to $21,199 for a two-tone offering. The Heritage Classic 114 is available in the same five color options as the standard Heritage Classic, as well as Scorched Orange/Silver Flux.

Don Williams
Don Williams
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

