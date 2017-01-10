2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S

As much as we like the standard Harley-Davidson Low Rider, the Low Rider S is the real deal. If you can swing the additional $2750 price tag, it’s worth it.

Not only do you get upgraded to the Screamin’ Eagle Twin Cam 110 motor, with a staggering 114 ft/lbs of torque, but you also get upgraded suspension—cartridge forks and emulsion shocks.

From a visual standpoint, you better like black, because the Low Rider S comes in just one color, and almost everything save the Magnum Gold wheels is non-reflective.

The solo seat sets you apart, and the small fairing around the headlight signals that this is a performance motorcycle. The handling is quite good, thanks to the Michelin Scorcher 31 tires and improved suspension, and the Low Rider S is a comfortable ride.

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Pushrod V-twin; Screamin’ Eagle Twin Cam 110

Bore x stroke: 4 x 4.374 inches

Displacement: 110 cubic inches

Maximum torque: 114 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.2:1

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Cooling: Air

Transmission: Six-speed

Clutch: Web multi-plate

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm cartridge forks/5.1 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Non-adjustable emulsion shocks/2.1 inches of travel

Front tire: 100/90 x 19; Michelin Scorcher 31

Rear tire: 160/70 x 17; Michelin Scorcher 31

Front wheel: 19” x 2.5”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum

Rear wheel: 17” x 4.5”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum

Front brake: 300mm floating discs w/ dual piston caliper

Rear: 292mm disc w/ floating dual piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 89.9 x 46.1 x 35.4 inches

Seat height: 27 inches

Wheelbase: 64.2 inches

Rake: 30.5 degrees

Fork angle: 32 degrees

Trail: 5.1 inches

Right lean angle: 29.5 degrees

Left lean angle: 30.5 degrees

Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons

Curb weight: 672 pounds

Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 44 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S Color:

Vivid Black

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S Prices:

$17,449 MSRP

