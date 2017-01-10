Brought to you by:

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

by

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S Buyer's Guide | Specs & PriceAs much as we like the standard Harley-Davidson Low Rider, the Low Rider S is the real deal. If you can swing the additional $2750 price tag, it’s worth it.

Not only do you get upgraded to the Screamin’ Eagle Twin Cam 110 motor, with a staggering 114 ft/lbs of torque, but you also get upgraded suspension—cartridge forks and emulsion shocks.

From a visual standpoint, you better like black, because the Low Rider S comes in just one color, and almost everything save the Magnum Gold wheels is non-reflective.

The solo seat sets you apart, and the small fairing around the headlight signals that this is a performance motorcycle. The handling is quite good, thanks to the Michelin Scorcher 31 tires and improved suspension, and the Low Rider S is a comfortable ride.

Read our Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S Specs:

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S horsepowerENGINE

  • Type: Pushrod V-twin; Screamin’ Eagle Twin Cam 110
  • Bore x stroke: 4 x 4.374 inches
  • Displacement: 110 cubic inches
  • Maximum torque: 114 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 9.2:1
  • Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: Six-speed
  • Clutch: Web multi-plate
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel
  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm cartridge forks/5.1 inches of travel
  • Rear suspension: Non-adjustable emulsion shocks/2.1 inches of travel
  • Front tire: 100/90 x 19; Michelin Scorcher 31
  • Rear tire: 160/70 x 17; Michelin Scorcher 31
  • Front wheel: 19” x 2.5”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum
  • Rear wheel: 17” x 4.5”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum
  • Front brake: 300mm floating discs w/ dual piston caliper
  • Rear: 292mm disc w/ floating dual piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • L x H x W: 89.9 x 46.1 x 35.4 inches
  • Seat height: 27 inches
  • Wheelbase: 64.2 inches
  • Rake: 30.5 degrees
  • Fork angle: 32 degrees
  • Trail: 5.1 inches
  • Right lean angle: 29.5 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 30.5 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons
  • Curb weight: 672 pounds
  • Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 44 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S Color:

  • Vivid Black

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S Prices:

  • $17,449 MSRP

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S Photo Gallery

Tags from the story
,
0
Don Williams
Written By
More from Don Williams

2007 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom | Review

2007 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom Review The first thing that struck me...
Read More

You may also like

2007 Harley-Davidson CVO Ultra Classic

2006 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Ultra Classic | Motorcycle

Triumph Rocket III on the road

2005 Triumph Rocket III | Motorcycle Review

2007 Buell Lightning Super TT

2007 Buell Lightning Super TT | Motorcycle Review