2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S
As much as we like the standard Harley-Davidson Low Rider, the Low Rider S is the real deal. If you can swing the additional $2750 price tag, it’s worth it.
Not only do you get upgraded to the Screamin’ Eagle Twin Cam 110 motor, with a staggering 114 ft/lbs of torque, but you also get upgraded suspension—cartridge forks and emulsion shocks.
From a visual standpoint, you better like black, because the Low Rider S comes in just one color, and almost everything save the Magnum Gold wheels is non-reflective.
The solo seat sets you apart, and the small fairing around the headlight signals that this is a performance motorcycle. The handling is quite good, thanks to the Michelin Scorcher 31 tires and improved suspension, and the Low Rider S is a comfortable ride.
2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Pushrod V-twin; Screamin’ Eagle Twin Cam 110
- Bore x stroke: 4 x 4.374 inches
- Displacement: 110 cubic inches
- Maximum torque: 114 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.2:1
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: Six-speed
- Clutch: Web multi-plate
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm cartridge forks/5.1 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Non-adjustable emulsion shocks/2.1 inches of travel
- Front tire: 100/90 x 19; Michelin Scorcher 31
- Rear tire: 160/70 x 17; Michelin Scorcher 31
- Front wheel: 19” x 2.5”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Rear wheel: 17” x 4.5”; Split 5-spoke cast aluminum
- Front brake: 300mm floating discs w/ dual piston caliper
- Rear: 292mm disc w/ floating dual piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 89.9 x 46.1 x 35.4 inches
- Seat height: 27 inches
- Wheelbase: 64.2 inches
- Rake: 30.5 degrees
- Fork angle: 32 degrees
- Trail: 5.1 inches
- Right lean angle: 29.5 degrees
- Left lean angle: 30.5 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 672 pounds
- Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 44 mpg
2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S Color:
- Vivid Black
2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Low Rider S Prices:
- $17,449 MSRP