2019 Isle of Man TT Results & Videos

The contrast between the 2018 and 2019 Isle of Man TTs was significant. In 2018, records were broken in every solo TT, including a new outright lap record of 135.452 mph posted by Smiths Racing BMW S 1000 RR pilot Peter Hickman during the Senior TT.

This year’s TT was much different. Only one record was broken – a new race record during the opening Locate.im Sidecar race (Ben Birchall/Tom Birchall: 57:24.005, 118.317mph). As for the other seven motorcycle TTs, only two were run at full length – the one-lap TT Zero and six-lap Dunlop Senior TT.

All other motorcycle TTs, and the second Sidecar race, were shortened due to wet and misty weather conditions. This unsafe conditions on the 37.73-mile Mountain Course canceled all but two days of qualifying, which provided a unique race schedule of:

Monday, June 3: RST Superbike, Supersport 1, Sidecar 1

Thursday, June 6: RL360 Superstock, Supersport 2, Lightweight TT, TT Zero, Sidecar 2

Friday, June 7: Dunlop Senior TT

For the first time in the IOMTT’s 101 years of racing at the Isle of Man since 1907 – racing didn’t occur was during the two World Wars (1915-1919, 1940-1945) – five TTs were held on a single day.

When we previewed the race, we predicted three favorites – Hickman, Kawasaki’s Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop, the nephew of the late Joey Dunlop, who holds the record for most TT wins at 26.

All three won races during the 2019 Isle of Man TT, with Hickman leading the way aboard his S 1000 RR. Piloting a “hybrid” bike that combined the frame of his Supersport with the suspension of his Superbike, the 32-year-old Englishman claimed the opening RST Superbike and RL360 Superstock TTs. He also won the second Supersport race.

Hickman was hungry to win the Senior TT, and become only the third rider in TT history to earn four TTs in a single year, but he had issues with his hybrid bike and had to ride a Superbike setup. He still podiumed, but missed the win to Harrison, who claimed his first-ever superbike TT victory for a total of three TT wins.

Dunlop also won, taking the Lightweight TT aboard the SC-Project Reparto-Corse Paton S1-R, taking him to 19 TT wins. It was also the 50th for the Dunlop family, but a somber one considering the other three Dunlops had passed in motorcycle-racing crashes: his uncle Joey in 2000; his father Robert in 2008; and his brother William during last year’s Skerries 100 race in Dublin.

This puts Dunlop on third overall for most TT wins. Following the 2019 IOM TT, the top-10 record-holders stand at:

Joey Dunlop, 26

John McGuinness, 23

Michael Dunlop, 19

Dave Molyneux, 17

Ian Hutchinson, 16

Michael Hailwood, 14

Bruce Anstey, 12

Steve Hislop, Phillip McCallen, 11

Giacomo Agostini, Robert Fisher, Ian Lougher, Stanley Woods, 10

Mick Boddice, David Jefferies, Siegfried Schauzu, 9

2019 Isle of Man TT Deaths

One rider died during the 2019 Isle of Man TT – Daley Mathison of the UK, who passed during the opening RST Superbike race.

During last year’s IOM TT, two riders died: Dan Kneen of the IOM, who passed during Superbike TT qualifying, and Adam Lyon of Scotland, who died during the Monster Energy Supersport 1 race.

During the 2017 IOM TT, three riders died: Davey Lambert of the UK, Jochem van den Hoek of Holland, and Alan Bonner of Ireland.

This brings the death toll in both TT and Manx Grand Prix races at the Isle of Man since 1911 to 253 riders.

Photos by Wayne Freestone

2019 Isle of Man TT Results

2019 RST Superbike TT Results (Monday, June 3 – Shortened to Two Laps):

1. Peter Hickman, Smiths Racing BMW S 1000 RR, 34:08.008, 132.644 (average)

2. Dean Harrison, Silicone Engineering Kawasaki ZX-10R Ninja

3. Conor Cummins, Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles Honda CBR1000RR

2019 Monster Supersport 1 TT Results (Monday, June 3 – Shortened to Two Laps):

1. Lee Johnston, Ashcourt Racing Yamaha YZF-R6, 35:48.337, 126.449

2. James Hillier, Quattro Plant Wicked Coatings Kawasaki ZX-6R

3. Peter Hickman, Trooper Beer Triumph 675R

2019 RL360 Superstock TT Results (Thursday, June 6 – Shortened to Four Laps):

1. Peter Hickman, Smiths Racing BMW S 1000 RR: 52:02.761, 130.488mph

2. Dean Harrison, Silicone Engineering Kawasaki ZX-10R

3. David Johnson, Honda Racing CBR1000RR

2019 Monster Supersport 2 TT Results (Thursday, June 6 – Shortened to Two Laps):

1. Peter Hickman, Trooper Triumph 675R, 35:27.780, 127.671mph

2. Dean Harrison, Silicone Engineering Kawasaki ZX-6R

3. James Hillier, Quattro Plant JG Speedlift Kawasaki ZX-6R

2019 Lightweight TT Results (Thursday, June 6- Shortened to Two Laps):

1. Michael Dunlop, SC-Project Reparto-Corse Paton S1-R: 1:15:05.032, 120.601mph

2. Jamie Coward, KTS Kawasaki

3. Lee Johnston, Ashcourt Racing Kawasaki

2019 TT Zero Results (Thursday, June 6):

1. Michael Rutter, Bathams Mugen: 18:34.172, 121.909mph

2. John McGuinness, Bathams Mugen

3. Ian Lougher, Idaten X RE

2019 Dunlop Senior TT Results (Friday, June 9):

1. Dean Harrison, Silicone Engineering Kawasaki ZX-10R, 1:43:49.521, 130.824 mph

2. Peter Hickman, Smiths Racing BMW S 1000 RR

3. Conor Cummins, Padgetts Honda CBR1000RR

2019 Locate.im Sidecar 1 Results (Monday, June 3):

1. Ben Birchall/Tom Birchall, LCR/Haith/Live Your Adventure Honda: 57:24.005, 118.317mph

2. John Holden/Lee Cain, SBR Honda

3. Alan Founds / Jake Lowther, Cloud Vapers Yamaha

2019 Locate.im Sidecar 2 Results (Thursday, June 6 – Shortened to Two Laps):

1. Ben Birchall/Tom Birchall, EIG Racing LCR Honda: 38:12.563, 118.494 mph

2. John Holden/Lee Cain, SBR Honda

3. Peter Founds/Jevan Walmsley, Rowtec Engineering/Morris Lubricants Suzuki