2019 Isle of Man TT Practice Results, Tuesday

The 2019 Isle of Man TT opened with cancelations in the Saturday, Monday and Wednesday qualifying sessions. Supersport riders did get some laps in Sunday, which was led by Dean Harrison, who posted a best lap of 126.09mph aboard his Silicone Engineering Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R.

But Sunday’s first qualifying session was more of a feeler for the Supersport riders and newcomers.

Tuesday was reserved for the Superbike and Superstock machines, and once again it was a favorite contender Harrison, last year’s Supersport 2 TT winner was quickest. He the best laps in both the Superstock and Superbike classes with 129.34mph and 129.53mph respectively.

He was followed by Conor Cummins (Honda, 128.09 mph) and James Hillier (Kawasaki, 128.07 mph).

Another top contender, 18-time TT winner Michael Dunlop, the nephew of the late Joey Dunlop who holds the record of TT wins with 26, was on the slow side aboard his Tyco BMW S 1000 RR; he ended the day with the fourth best time of 124.11 mph on the Superstock and 126.93 mph on the Superbike.

Another top rider was Honda’s David Johnson, who completed a lap of 126.63mph on his CBR1000RR Firblade Superstock motorcycle, and 126.19mph on his Superbike. As for his teammate Ian Hutchinson, he crashed at the 11th milestone; no injuries were reported. The 16-time TT winner returned to the paddock and didn’t participate in the remainder of the day.

Also, last year’s outright lap record setter, Peter Hickman was forced to stop twice on his Smiths Racing BMW S 1000 RR, and didn’t get a full lap in.

As for other crashes, Paul Potchy Williams wrecked Governor’s Dip but reported to be OK. Emmett Burke and Jason Corcoran were both taken to Noble’s Hospital after separate incidents. Emmett Burke was reported to have leg injuries and Jason Corcoran was said to have a neck injury, according to official TT reports.

The Sidecars began at the end of the solo sessions, and John Holden and Lee Cain claimed the fastest time with a lap just under 115mph lap from a standing start.

Their marker of 114.99mph wasn’t topped for the rest of the session, although Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley came closest at 114.40mph (just 2.2 seconds outside their best ever time).

The 2018 winners and lap record holders Ben and Tom Birchall lapped at 111.55mph. Tim Reeves & Mark Wilkes (112.29mph), Alan Founds & Jake Lowther (111.89) and Lewis Blackstock & Patrick Rosney (111.80mph) all slotting in ahead of them.

The real stars of the session were Ryan and Callum Crowe who managed 109.76mph on their first ever lap of the course.

Photos by Wayne Freestone