MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Concept Motorcycle Going To Production in 2020

We are used to MV Agusta creating stunning special edition motorcycles, and we consider it a treat every time one is released. However, the MV Agusta Superveloce 800 is one step farther. It is a concept motorcycle that invites speculation regarding future production models.

The MV Agusta Superveloce 800 debuted to rave reviews at the Esposizione Internazionale del Ciclo, Motociclo, Accessori—better known as EICMA. Following up on its coming out party, the Superveloce has earned a special accolade at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2019. In the 90th year of the event, held at the remarkable Grand Hotel Villa d’Este overlooking Lake Como in Lombardy, Italy, the Superveloce 800 won the prestigious Concept Bikes class. The class is for “new design and prototypes by manufacturers and independents.”

MV Agusta is rightfully proud of the accomplishment. Adrian Morton, Design Director of MV Agusta/CRC (Castiglioni Research Center), noted that it started with the Concorso contacting MV Agusta regarding the Superveloce 800. “It was a huge honor to receive an official request from the organizers of such an incredible unique event,” Morton said.

Not surprisingly, MV Agusta accepted the offer to appear. “To win the award within the Concept class is a huge satisfaction,” Morton noted, “that is a reflection of the dedication, passion, and energy we dedicate to every motorcycle.”

It is indisputable that Morton is taken with this very special MV Agusta and its performance at the Concorso: “The Superveloce 800’s distinctive styling; a combination of retro elements inspired by the sensual forms and characteristics of the MV Agusta racing motorcycles of the ’60s, and visionary styling combined with the latest technologies, have given the basis for developing a provocative design proposal; a design suspended between past and future; perfectly in context for an event where historic coachbuilding meets future concepts.”

A spokesman for MV Agusta takes a more practical view of the Superveloce 800 with a description that reveals the technical details beneath the undeniably beautiful countenance:

“MV Agusta has its roots in the glorious competition epic: 37 world titles, legendary victories, challenges to the limits of the impossible. Emotions that have contributed to creating the myth of Meccanica Verghera. The lines of the Superveloce 800 interpret the stylistic contents of the MV Agusta story in a vintage and contemporary way. The carbon fiber fairing adheres like a second skin to the slender and functional shapes of the engine and frame.

“The classic cut dome does not hide the ’70s suggestions, highlighted also by the yellow coloring of the plexiglass and the glass placed to protect the optical unit. The latter is a high-quality bifunctional full-LED polyethylene element. The position light, also with LED, is integrated in the support of the new instrumentation. The elusive and light tail rests on a new supporting frame, and has a minimal connotation allowing the user to transform from a single-seater to a two-seater. It finds its synthesis in the elegant and compact LED circular rear light unit.

“The chassis architecture, engine, and braking system are directly derived from the ultra-fast MV Agusta F3 800, with some key adaptations that enhance the performance on the new Superveloce 800. The engine is entirely remapped to enhance the excellent power characteristics, without excluding an eventual increase in maximum power. The entire exhaust system was redesigned based on the classic 3-in-1-in-3 layout, with the silencers placed asymmetrically. Two are on the right side and one on the left, reminiscent of a prominent technical and aesthetic solution employed in MV Agusta’s racing history.

“The riding position has been adapted directly from the F3 800 supersport bike, including the seat height, handlebars, and footpegs, with the sole purpose of generating maximum riding efficiency. The adjustable footpegs allow the rider to customize their position, guaranteeing a perfect rider-vehicle fit. The user-friendly handlebar and foot controls integrate perfectly with the clarity of the new TFT dashboard with dedicated graphics and a host of new features. The fuel tank cap was specifically designed to integrate a characteristic leather strap that secures the fuel tank to the frame at the front and back.”

As hinted earlier, the MV Agusta Superveloce 800 is more than a concept motorcycle designed to please the eye. Real world engineering is prominent in the Superveloce’s presentation and appeal. According to MV Agusta, we will see a production version in early 2020. Set your timer.

Studio photography by Roberto Turci

MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Photo Gallery