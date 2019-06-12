2020 Honda Activa 125:

“A Quiet Revolution”

The revolutionary 2020 Honda Activa 125 scooter has been introduced. It is a new scooter that will be Honda’s first two-wheeler to meet the Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) eco standards in India (equivalent to Euro 6). Honda claims 26 new patent applications in conjunction with the Activa 125, which has technological features we have yet to see in a scooter. Let’s take a look at the new features that make the 2020 Honda Activa 125 so interesting.

The 2020 Honda Activa’s 125cc HET BS-VI motor starts in a unique way. The process begins with the slight opening of the exhaust valves at the start of the compression stroke to decompress the combustion chamber. Then, the engine rotates backward slightly, which Honda says gives the piston a bit of inertia before full compression is reached. This means less electrical power is needed to start the fuel-injected powerplant.

Smooth starting is attained by using the AC generator to spin up the powerplant. There is no starter motor, and no meshing of gears during starting. Honda has developed the #AQuietRevolution hashtag to promote the new design, dubbed the Silent Start System that uses a Honda AGC starter.

The motor 2020 Honda Activa 125 BS-VI motor has an offset cylinder to reduce friction. The offset cylinder works along with the lightweight crankshaft and piston to make the engine more efficient.

Honda uses tumble flow technology for increased combustion efficiency. The inlet port shape uses the reverse flow phenomenon. This means the inlet and exhaust gases swirl in opposite directions, and as the valve openings overlap, there is a change in the direction of the swirling gases. This design is intended to reduce emissions, and it increases volumetric efficiency.

To save power, the 125cc motor shuts off at a stop. When the Honda Activa 125 stops at a red light or stop sign, the engine is switched off—something we have seen on four-wheelers. The motor smoothly starts via the Silent Start System as soon as the throttle is twisted.

Other features include combined braking, a high-tech dash, an 18-liter storage space under the seat, a front glovebox, LED lighting, and an external gas cap for easier refueling.