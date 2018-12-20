Yamaha YZF-R1 GYTR 20th Anniversary (Video)

In 1998, Yamaha introduced the YZF-R1 – a motorcycle that redefined the superbike landscape.

The bike introduced the world’s first vertically stacked transmission (the gearbox’s main shaft was above rather than inline with the crankshaft to save weight), and produced 150 horsepower while weighing just 390 pounds (dry).

This power-to-weight recipe created an immediate icon, and brought serious competition to the superbike hero of the time, the CBR900RR Fireblade that produced 130 horsepower and weighed 397 pounds.

Fast forward to 2018, and the Yamaha YZF-R1 celebrates its 20th anniversary. Though it’s technically a year late, Yamaha is releasing the 2019 YZF-R1 GYTR “20th Anniversary” model.

Only 20 will be made, and Yamaha Europe says all applications are now closed for those who have the €39,500 (about $45,000) to spend on the racetrack-only model.

We can still gawk, though, at the YZF-R1 GYTR 20th Anniversary model, which uses the same livery of the Yamaha Factory Racing Team R1 used to win four-straight Suzuka 8 Hours titles.

It’s also loaded with Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing (GYTR) performance, including:

GYTR Racing Spark Plugs

GYTR AIS Plug Set

GYTR Race Wire Harness Set

GYTR ECU and Communication Cable

GYTR CCU

GYTR Quick Throttle

Each R1 has its limited edition number engraved on the top yoke, and is shipped with a certificate of authenticity. The bikes will be assembled by an Official Yamaha Racing Team crew, receive a full dyno engine run-in and get a first oil change with premium Yamalube oil.

Each owner will also be able to attend the Yamaha Racing Experience in Spring/Summer 2019. For those who choose to attend, they will receive an exclusive YZF-R1 GYRT set up session designed to fine tune their R1s.

Following are a list of additional specs, along with a photo gallery of the gorgeous GYTR Yamaha YZF-R1 20th Anniversary.

Yamaha YZF-R1 GYTR 20th Anniversary Extras:

Öhlins Front Fork Set FGRT 219

Öhlins Rear Shock TTX36 GP

Öhlins Steering Damper

Akrapovic Full Evo 2 Titanium

Brembo GP4-RX Front Caliper Set

Brembo Z04 Brake Pads

Brembo 320mm T-Drive Disc set

Brembo 19RCS Corsa Corta Master Brake Cylinder

Brembo Remote Adjuster

Brembo Clutch Lever

Full, Ultra Light, Carbon Race Fairing

Carbon Fenders

Carbon Tank Covers

Carbon Air Duct

Race Seat

Endurance Screen

OEM Tail Light

Racing Radiator

Racing Handlebars

SBK Switches

ABS Emulator

Racing 520 Chain and Sprocket

CNC Limited Top Yoke

Key-less Tank Top

Lock-Wired Bolts

Steering Stoppers

Yamaha YZF-R1 GYTR 20th Anniversary Photos