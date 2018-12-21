2019 AMA Ice Race National Championship

January in Wisconsin is a time of snow and ice. It’s a time when motorcycles sit dormant awaiting for some revs in spring.

But for one day in January this all changes when the American Motorcyclist Association holds its amateur ice racing national championship in Campbellsport, Wis.

The 2019 AMA Ice Race National Championship is set for January 20, and will feature a new three-hour format, the AMA reports. Last year’s AMA Ice Race was canceled due to “unseasonably warm temperatures.”

The endurance format features multiple classes racing on the same track at the same time. A 30-minute race will be on a shorter course for youth competition classes.

The grand prix racing course laid out on frozen Kettle Moraine Lake and is part of the Steel Shoe Fund’s annual fundraising endurance racing event, which is hosted by the lakeside Tiki Beach Resort.

“The AMA is grateful to the Steel Shoe Fund for stepping up to organize and promote the 2019 AMA Ice Race National Championship,” says AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant.

“The new format for the 2019 edition of the AMA’s amateur national ice racing championship provides different challenges than previous events. We are looking forward to crowning another set of ice racing national champions in January.”

The event features four adult competition classes: Lightweight Amateur Team, Middleweight Amateur Team, Heavyweight Amateur Team and Ironman Amateur Solo.

An overall event winner will be crowned. Class champions and the overall winner are recognized as AMA national champions and are awarded AMA National No. 1 plates.

The Steel Shoe Fund was established in 1997 to assist injured flat-track motorcycle racers pay medical bills and address their immediate needs.

“We are thrilled to be able to incorporate the 2019 AMA Ice National Championships into our ‘The Original 3-Hour Motorcycle Endurance Ice Event,'” says Steel Shoe Fund President Christine DaRonco.

“We applaud the AMA for allowing us to host its amateur national championship without having to reconfigure our event, which has proven to be both popular and successful for more than 20 years.”

For additional information, visit 2019 AMA Ice Race National Championship.