2017 AMA Ice Race Grand Championship: Canceled

2017 AMA Ice Race Grand Championship

Due to unseasonably warm temperatures, the 2017 AMA Ice Race Grand Championship scheduled for Feb. 24-26 in Cadillac, Mich., has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

“We are sorry to have to make this decision, but the weather left us no alternative,” said AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant. “The Ice Race Grand Championship is always a great event and it’s unfortunate the weather did not cooperate this year. I would like to thank Sherman Motorsports for their partnership with the AMA and their outstanding efforts to organize the event.”

The 2017 AMA Ice Race Grand Championship originally was scheduled for Feb. 17-19 but was postponed to Feb. 24-26 due to warm weather conditions. The continuing warm weather made it necessary to cancel the event completely.

For more information about ice racing, visit AMA’s Ice Racing page.