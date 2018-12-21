Spidi Voyager 4 H2Out Motorcycle Jacket Review

A worthy adventure motorcycle jacket needs to achieve three main missions. The ADV jacket must provide:

Protection

Comfort through ventilation, warmth, and flexibility

Waterproofness

These are the main missions; without achieving them, an ADV jacket is a failure.

There are additional features that create a more enjoyable adventure touring experience, such as ease of opening vents, a three-quarter design, a collar that doesn’t itch, and protection that’s not bulky and hinders movement while moving around on the bike. The result of many of these added comfort features is a higher price point.

Enter the Spidi Voyager 4 H2Out, which provides a solution to adventure-touring jacket woes, all while keeping the cost below the $400 mark.

The Spidi Voyager 4 is a four-season jacket. It replaces the four-season Voyager 3 that had a bit more ventilation for a hotter-season focus. A quick note on price—the new Voyager 4 is $140 cheaper than the Voyager 3, with the most significant difference being that the 4 uses the removable waterproof “H2Out” liner compared to the H2Out membrane built into the outer shell of the 3.

In basic form, with a typical base layer and t-shirt, the Voyager 4 jacket covers the spring, summer and fall seasons in pure comfort. Add a mid-layer, and the jacket becomes ideal for winter touring.

I first tested the jacket in both serious touring and off-road adventure riding settings while testing the 2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro in Italy. The temps were fall-like, and got hotter while riding some double-tracks near Florence—hot to the point where I was soaked with sweat.

The testing continued when I returned to Northeast Pennsylvania, where I used the jacket in temps from the mid-20s to the 50s, including riding in a few snowstorms and frigid rain.

The Spidi Voyager 4’s outer shell uses abrasion-resistance polyamide outer fabric—the first of the three-layer jacket that uses Spidi’s Step-In-Clothing technology.

This means that besides the textile outer layer, the Voyager 4 features a thermal liner and H2Out waterproof liner. The liners can be worn together, or separately, under the jacket. The liner and waterproof membrane can also be worn as stand-alone pieces, though they don’t make the best fashion statement.

The layers come out quickly, though it takes some practice to re-button the H2Out’s sleeves to the inner sleeves of the jacket via two snap enclosures on each sleeve. The 100-gram thermal liner—down 50 from the Voyager 3—only has one snap enclosure on each sleeve. When all buttons are secure, the sleeves remain intact and don’t bunch up.

With both the H2Out and thermal liner in, I was able to ride a KTM 1190 Adventure R comfortably in temps throughout the 40s. I did a few rides below the freezing mark, with both a base layer and mid-layer, and it provided the added warmth that was needed for a 100-mile non-stop ride.

Due to the thermal and H2Out liners both being thin, the jacket does not bulk up. Two adjustable Velcro straps on each sleeve, and two waist Velcro adjusters allow you to customize the fit based on what layers you have attached or are wearing personally, such as a mid-layer or a t-shirt.

Another nice feature of the H2Out liner is the extended collar that wraps around your neck. I rode through some wicked rainstorms and snowstorms, and the collar helped prevent water from trickling down my neck.

The H2Out liner, built in cooperation with a Japanese manufacturer Toray that has specialized in garments since 1926, is breathable. When temperatures got warmer after one hour-long downpour, I remained completely dry comfortable. My body was able to release heat through the breathable liner.

Though breathable, when temps get higher, and a soaking rain is not in the forecast, it’s best to remove the H2Out liner and take advantage of the two huge vents that direct air on the chest. These vents zip up and down easily with a gentle pull while riding. To take full advantage of added airflow, you must roll them to the outside and snap them open. This process is much easier when you are not riding.

The H2Out liner, which has a full-front zipper, is extremely thin. If your motorcycle is bagless, the liner folds up and fits comfortably into the large pocket located on the tail of the jacket. The thermal liner takes up about double the space, so it’s better to put that into a tank bag or pannier when not in use.

The Spidi Voyager 4 features five additional pockets—two zip-up hand-warmer-style pockets near your ribcage, two flap-style pockets on the waist, and one inside right pocket. Be aware that the outer shell is water resistant, but will eventually soak through in longer periods of rain. Unfortunately, there are no pockets under the H2Out membrane; keep items sensitive to water elsewhere when precipitation hits.

I rode with my waterproof iPhone 7 in the inner pocket through various rain and snowstorms, and it remained dry. Still, I’d be reluctant to keep a non-waterproof phone there for an extended amount of time.

Thankfully, I didn’t have a chance to crash test the jacket. I did smack a few tree branches at aggressive speeds, and the outer shell showed no signs of damage.

Further protection is built in through the Force-Tech CE-approved protectors on shoulders and elbows; these are thin and don’t hinder movement, regardless if you’re standing or sitting. Built-in flex zones on the elbows and back assure flexibility while riding.

The jacket, which weighs a light 4.5 pounds with all three layers, arrives without a back or chest protection. There are slots for one of Spidi’s Warrior back and chest protectors, which are available as an accessory. We’d like to see that essential protection included with the jacket.

The Spidi Voyager 4 performs as intended, especially for the sub-$400 price point, but there is room for improvement.

I prefer sleeves that zip up instead of the simple Velcro enclosure. There’s not much adjustability if you’re wearing a short-cuff glove and want to control the amount of airflow heading up your sleeve. There are zero problems with fitting a gauntlet glove over the sleeve.

In the hotter temps, the jacket can use additional ventilation, specifically rear exhaust vents. The two front vents keep you cool, though shoulder vents would also be a nice addition.

The H2Out liner will keep you dry and comfortable, but sometimes it’s a pain to pull over and add the liner when you get into rainy or snow conditions. Thankfully, it can be added quickly, and uses snaps to attach to the inside of the jacket; the snaps are easier to use than using a zip-out liner. Inner sleeve snaps remain a hassle on any jacket.

Sizing was as Spidi’s chart recommended. I’m nearly six-foot and weigh 185 pounds, with a 34-inch waist and 44-inch chest. The XL was perfect.

The Spidi Voyager 4 covers the basics needed for an adventure tourer through all four seasons, though a bit more ventilation would help in summer temperatures, along with some zippered sleeves. For the price point and features, those are small issues.

As far as appearance goes, there’s no denying the Italian styling that’s built into all Spidi gear. The Voyager 4 is not overloaded with logos, and provides a slim look even when wearing the H2Out and thermal layers.

Spidi Voyager 4 H2Out Jacket Fast Facts

Sizes: M-3XL

Colors: Black/Grey (tested); Black; Yellow fluo

Spidi Voyager 4 H2Out Jacket Price: $360 MSRP

