Colin Edwards News

Akrapovič has appointed its first-ever motorcycle brand ambassador: Colin Edwards.

The American, who retired from professional motorcycle racing in 2014 after a 22-year career that included competition in World Superbike and MotoGP, is the perfect pick for the ambassador position.

Edwards won the 2000 World Superbike title aboard an Akrapovič-equipped Castrol Honda RC51, which was Akrapovič’s first-ever world title. Fast forward to 2018, and Akrapovič has over 100 world champions across various racing disciplines.

But that first one was paramount to the brand’s success, and the exhaust brand chose Edwards to spread the company’s “#TrustedByChampions” ethos.

Edwards – known as the “Texas Tornado” – didn’t only compete with Akrapovič in WorldSBK, but also in MotoGP where he raced five separate manufacturers – Aprilia, Honda, Yamaha, Suter and Kawasaki – and garnered 12 podiums along the way.

“It’s an honor to be an Akrapovič brand ambassador,” Colin Edwards says. “When I came here a few months ago, I was very impressed with what I saw at the factories. Akrapovič is a top-level company that’s good to be associated with.

“Everything is top level, from the workshop on. It’s good to be associated with a product that’s the best and easy to understand. It’s an honor and a pleasure to have a room named after me and to be part of the company. We’re planning many things to promote the brand. It will be a fun adventure.”

Igor Akrapovič, Akrapovič Company Founder and Owner, says: “It’s very special to have the first Akrapovič brand ambassador from the two-wheeled world, and it’s extremely fitting that it’s Colin. It was such a significant moment in the history of the company when he won the world championship with us in 2000.

“I remember doing a huge amount of testing on his bike because Honda kept developing the engine and we had to update the exhaust every time. We worked really hard to get what they needed – I think it was more than forty modifications – but it’s part of our DNA to get the best, so the harder they worked us the more it paid off, and together Colin, Honda, and we won the championship. Akrapovič is pleased to have him as part of the family, and we look forward to working with him.”

Akrapovič says Edwards role as brand ambassador will be communicating the advantages of the company’s products in 2019, including aspects of performance, weight, durability, innovations, and much more, all of which the American has experienced in his career.

Edwards involvement in his own motorcycle school, the Texas Tornado Boot Camp, as well as many other TV, personal, and sports appearances throughout the race season, places him in a perfect position to convey the benefits of Akrapovič to a wider audience.

More of what Edwards will be doing as an Akrapovič brand ambassador will be announced in the new year, but so far he has visited Akrapovič HQ in Ivančna Gorica and the production facilities in Črnomelj, Slovenia.

During this latest visit to Akrapovič in his new role, Edwards was honored by the company because it named one of its conference rooms after him. He unveiled a special commemorative plaque with Igor Akrapovič in honor of his achievements while using Akrapovič exhausts throughout his career and becoming the company’s first-ever world champion.

About Colin Edwards

Colin Edwards entered his first motocross race at age four, moving to road racing in 1991 where he went undefeated in every amateur event he entered and claimed numerous titles. Edwards turned professional at the start of 1992 and took the AMA 250cc title over challenger Kenny Roberts Jr. in his very first season competing as a professional rider.

In 1995 he was offered a factory position with Yamaha in World Superbike, claiming the crown in 2000 with Honda, finishing second to Troy Bayliss in 2001, then taking the title from Bayliss in a dramatic finish to 2002.

Edwards stepped up to MotoGP in 2003 with the Aprilia team, achieving his first podium the next year with Telefonica Movistar Honda. 2005 saw the Texan race with factory Yamaha alongside Valentino Rossi for his best season finish of fourth, barely losing out on a bid for a race victory at the last corner at Assen in 2006.

He finished 2009 fifth overall before moving to the satellite Tech3 team, where he remained for two seasons. 2012 saw Edwards embark on a new adventure with the NGM Mobile Forward Racing team and its CRT project, which proved to be a tough year. He remained with the team for 2013, switching from Suter-BMW to FTR-Kawasaki machinery.