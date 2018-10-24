2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and XE Models Unveiled

When Triumph rejuvenated the Scrambler name in 2006, the 865cc-twin powered “900 Scrambler” targeted a hip audience – not so much the racer type.

The bike remained relatively unchanged until 2017. That year the Hinckley-based brand updated the bike to feature its new liquid-cooled 900cc parallel twin transplanted from the Street Twin, and called the bike the Street Scrambler.

The bike received much popularity – mostly from the hip crowd vs those riders seeking all-out performance on and off the road.

But now Triumph has released the details of its performance-forward Scrambler – a bike many Triumph enthusiasts have craved. Meet the 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200, which is available in XC and more dirt-worthy XE versions.

We’re looking forward to riding the new Scrambler 1200 models, but until then here are our First Look Fast Facts.

1. Both the 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and XE arrive with a retuned 1200cc engine and its iconic 270-degree firing order that was borrowed from the latest generation Bonneville. The Scrambler 1200 is more powerful, and creates 89 at 7400 rpm. This is 12.5 percent more powerful than the Bonneville T120, and 38 percent more powerful than the Street Scrambler. In terms of torque, the Scrambler 1200 is tuned to deliver more torque in the lower and mid-range; it produces 81 ft/lbs at 3950 rpm – 37.5 percent more than the Street Scrambler. Service intervals are now 10,000 miles.

2. Both models arrive with fully-adjustable Ohlins rear suspension – including piggy-back reservoirs – for optimal off-road handling and extended wheel travel. The XC version has 7.9 inches (200mm) of travel, and the XE 9.8 inches (250mm) of travel.

3. The 2019 Scrambler 1200 models arrive with five riding modes – Road, Rain, Off-Road, Sport and Rider – that adjust the throttle response, ABS settings and traction control. The XE version also receives a sixth “Off-Road Pro” mode that turns off ABS and traction control, and uses the off-road throttle map.

4. The XE version features a more advanced Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that provides cornering ABS and corner traction control. The IMU takes constant measurements of roll, pitch, yaw, lean angle and acceleration rates, responding with appropriate active safety features.

5. The Scrambler 1200 XC features switchable ABS and each of its three modes are selected manually via the Rider-configurable riding mode. It also features switchable traction control with the five rider modes.

6. The Scrambler 1200s both arrive with a torque assist clutch. This provides a lighter feel to the clutch.

7. The new 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200s arrive with a full-color TFT instrument gauge that can be fully personalized, including a start-up screen message that mentions the owner’s name.

8. LED lighting is all around for the new Scrambler 1200, including a 5-inch headlight, taillight and turn signals. LED Daytime Running Lights are also standard on both XC and XE models.

9. The control switches on the new Scrambler 1200 are now easier to navigate at night due to LED backlighting.

10. Other highlights of both 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 models include:

Keyless Ignition

Cruise Control

USB Charger

Heated Grips (standard on XE; accessory on XC)

11. The 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE and XC also arrive with a world’s first integrated GoPro control system, which is operated by an Bluetooth accessory. The connection and control is displayed on the TFT instruments, enabling intuitive video and photo operation via the switchgear.

12. In regards to styling, the XE version is further updated with:

Hand guards with aluminum brace

Brembo MCS lever

Silver handlebar finish with black anodized risers and clamp

Gold-colored forks

13. Both Scramblers are available in two different colors; an MSRP has yet to be announced:

Scrambler 1200 XC

Jet Black and Matt Black

Khaki Green and Brooklands Green

Scrambler 1200 XE

Fusion White and Brooklands Green

Cobalt Blue and Jet Black

2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC/Scrambler XE Specs

2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC and XE First Look | Photo Gallery