Suzuki Recalls V-Strom 650 and GSX-R Motorcycles (Potential Fuel Leak)

Suzuki recalls 6,928 DL650 V-Strom and GSX-R Motorcycles on Potential Fuel leak

Suzuki is recalling 6,928 of certain 2017-2018 Suzuki DL650A and DL650XA V-Strom 650s, and GSX-R1000, GSX-R1000R, and 2018 GSX-S750 motorcycles.

The recall announcement indicates that during installation, the fuel pump O-ring may have been twisted, reducing the sealing performance and possibly resulting in a fuel leak, increasing the risk for fire.

Suzuki will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel pump O-ring and the fuel tank inner vessel, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin in October 2018. Owners may contact Suzuki customer service at 1-800-934-0934. Suzuki’s numbers for this recall are 2A86-2A88. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V694000.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.