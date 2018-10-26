2015-2018 Yamaha SR400 Recall (Possible Oil Leak)

Yamaha Recalls 1,902 SR400 Motorcycles on Oil Leak Problem

Yamaha is recalling 1,902 of certain 2015-2018 Yamaha SR400 motorcycles due to possible oil-leak issues.

Yamaha says the engine oil line flare nut may be insufficiently tightened, allowing oil to leak onto the rear tire increasing risk of loss of control and a crash.

Yamaha will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the flare nut connection. If oil is not leaking, the nut will be tightened.

If oil is leaking, the engine oil line will be replaced and the flare nut will be tightened, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin Oct. 29, 2018. Owners may contact Yamaha customer service at 1-800-962-7926.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V730000.