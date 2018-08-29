Bené Cambra HandleBar Table

We’re big fans of motorcycle art and we have featured work by Hawaii’s Bené Cambra in the past.

For the last 26 years, Cambra has been a self-described Conceptual Design Artist and has had work placed in Sturgis Motorcycle Museum; National Motorcycle Museum in Iowa; Alabama’s Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum; the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles; and the San Diego Automotive Museum.

Cambra is back with a new limited edition HandleBar Table that takes motorcycle parts and turns it into functional art.

In addition to the use of handlebars and grips, the base of the HandleBar Table recalls fishtail muffler—appropriate for an artist based in Haiku, on the island of Maui.

To procure a HandleBar Table, Cambra can be contacted via email.