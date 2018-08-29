MotoGP: 1st Official Licensed Collection of Crypto Icons (Cryptobilia)

MotoGP Offers First of its Kind in Sports Cryptobilia

Dorna, the commercial rights holder of MotoGP, has partnered with SingularCK, a London startup that builds solutions based on cryptography and blockchain.

One of those solutions is “Cryptobilia,” which offers digital collectors officially licensed collections of crypto “Icons.”

Dorna jumped in early, and will be the world’s first to feature an Official License collection of Icons. By purchasing boxes of four randomly selected Icons, collectors can build a full grid of each season in MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3.

MotoGP reports that collections of past years and MotoGP Legends will soon follow so the collector can build a crypto gallery of the history of the sport.

Cryptobilia also provides a unique market place where collectors can swap or trade Icons, purchase specific Icons to complete their collection or sell doubled up Icons, MotoGP reports.

The technology also offers the collector one more feature unique to blockchain – the design of the Icon is fluid. It reflects the rider’s performance after each race in the season. The Icons change status and the results and achievements of the rider are constantly updated until the end of the year, when they are cemented in history…ready to start again next season.

As with a crypto-currency, any asset produced using blockchain can be verified as original and unique – they cannot be copied or faked. Simply using an everyday bank card, the collector has direct access to this very latest technology – opening this new world to every home.

When asked about the Cryptobilia brand name, Egidio Messito, CEO of SingularCK, said “it is simply a blend of crypto and memorabilia and describes our product perfectly. The most important feature is this is all available to everyone in the street.”

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director at Dorna Sports, said “we are very excited to be the first sport in the world to embrace this new technology – it offers our fans a totally new concept to engage with their heroes.”

The sports memorabilia market is worth $370 Billion worldwide, and now will increase in value due to the world’s first digital sport memorabilia produced by using blockchain technology.

For more, visit cryptobilia.com.