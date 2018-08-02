Lee Munro Set for 200mph Attempt on Indian Scout 'Spirit of Munro' (Bonneville)

Lee Munro to Bonneville Speed Week with Indian

The great nephew of Burt Munro – Lee Munro – is at it again.

Last year, Lee Munro hit 191.286mph at the Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials on a modified Indian Scout coined the “Spirit of Munro.” The bike was built to carry on the spirit of Burt Munro, who famously set a land-speed record in 1967 aboard a 1920 Indian Scout.

This year, Lee will attempt to break 200mph at the Bonneville Salt Flats during the 70th Annual Bonneville Speed Week.

In preparation for this year, Indian Motorcycle’s engineering team has worked on refining the Indian Scout Streamliner which will run in the MPS-G (Modified Partial Streamliner) 1350 cc class.

Lee Munro’s record-breaking run of 186.681 mph at El Mirage and official run of 191.286 mph at last year’s Speed Week has motivated the team to update the bike with modifications to the intake and minor body adjustments, to help Munro break into the exclusive 200-mph club.

“Indian Motorcycle was honored to partner with the Munro family last year and pay tribute to Burt’s incredible accomplishments and land-speed record set in 1967. We’re eager to be back on the salt flats with Lee and the ‘Sprit of Munro’,” said Gary Gray, Vice President – Racing, Technology & Service for Indian Motorcycle.

“Our engineering team led by Wayne Kolden and Dan Gervais have put long hours into developing a bike capable of hitting the 200-mph mark and we’re excited to watch Lee pursue this goal. I would also like to thank our sponsors Cargill Station Ltd, Garry Robertson of Ocean Ridge Kaikoura New Zealand and Jerry Stinchfield of Roof Systems of Dallas, TX for helping us get to the salt.”

Lee Munro attributes his love for speed to the bloodline he shares with his great uncle, Burt Munro, who famously set a land-speed record in 1967 aboard a 1920 Indian Scout.

In 2005, Burt Munro’s legacy was immortalized with the making of the popular film, “The World’s Fastest Indian,” starring Sir Anthony Hopkins and in 2017, Lee Munro celebrated the 50thanniversary of his great uncle’s record with a commemorative run at Bonneville Speed Week.

“My great uncle Burt is a significant inspiration for my own motorcycle racing career, and his appetite for speed is clearly a part of my DNA,” said Lee Munro. “Partnered with the exceptional team at Indian Motorcycle, I know we can make our dreams of hitting 200 mph a reality.”

Speed Week will be held August 11-17 in Bonneville, Utah. This six-day event is created for determined riders who not only have a quest to be record holders, but also to ride at one of the most legendary locations for speed runs.

The Indian Scout “Spirit of Munro” race bike and Lee Munro’s 2018 land-speed attempts are proudly supported by Ocean Ridge and Roof Systems of Dallas, TX. For more information on Indian Motorcycle visit IndianMotorcycle.com.