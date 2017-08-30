SCTA Speed Week 2017, Bonneville Salt Flats

Salt. It’s essential for human life and, in large enough quantities, it breathes life into the spectacular world of land-speed racing.

The Bonneville Salt Flats in northern Utah provides an extraterrestrial experience for the uninitiated.

Over 30,000 acres of salt crust provide for such an expansive beautiful white landscape, that human depth and distance perception need constant re-calibration.

Every summer since 1949, salt conditions permitting, the Southern California Timing Association has hosted Speed Week, a virtual Mecca for gearheads and speed freaks the world over. It is, perhaps, the last bastion of motorsport opened to the run-what-you-brung amateur enthusiast.

Indian Motorcycle was out in full-force at Speed Week supporting the debut of the Spirit of Munro streamliner, a one-off tribute to Burt Munro and the 50th anniversary of his record setting run, made even more famous in 2005 by The World’s Fastest Indian, a biopic starring Anthony Hopkins.

The modern incarnation is based on a production 2017 Indian Scout, but with the motor, chassis, and final gearing modified for the task at hand, all while still retaining about 70 percent of its “production” status.

Burt Munro’s record set in 1967 is one of the longest standing in land-speed motorcycle racing. The goal of the Spirit of Munro project was to commemorate the iconic run, and whom better to pilot the new Indian than Lee Munro, Burt’s great-nephew.

Lee is an avid motorcyclist and experienced road racer in his home country of New Zealand, but a newbie to the salt and land-speed racing. A trial run at El Mirage Dry Lake near Mojave California was very promising, with an MPS-G (modified, partial streamline, gas) class record of 186.681 mph set on the hard-caked clay of the dry lake.

Standing on the starting line of the Bonneville Long Course—a nine-mile long salt strip that disappears as a result of the curvature of the Earth—I can’t help but to liken the competitors and their machines to a nitrous-burning mechanized Doo Dah Parade. Each of them is unique, each of them bursting at the seams with passion for the sport, and each willing to lay it all on the line for the thrill of speed. From vintage Model A roadsters to retro-futuristic streamliners, the gene pool is deep and wide.

One motorcycle and its pilot stand out above the others—a 1947 1340cc Indian Flathead, completely vintage, with kickstart and all. The rider, Bob Lewis from Corpus Christi, is the Real McCoy. He wouldn’t divulge his actual age, sidestepping the question altogether by stating that he’s older than the vintage Indian motorcycle he’s piloting down the salt.

The gleam in his eye tells me that he’s a serious racer, and I step back as he prepares his Indian for the sprint down the salt. One cannot help but to draw the parallel to Burt Munro 50 years earlier, and his insatiable thirst for speed—living proof that the cocktail of salt and speed is infectious at any age.

Land-speed racing requires the cooperation of Mother Nature and, although Bonneville Speedway has the appearance of a static sheet of salt, nothing could be farther from the truth. The salt flats are fed by an underground brine aquifer, bubbling up groundwater throughout the large watershed that has collected the dissolved minerals from ancient Lake Bonneville. During the cooler months, the salt flats are wet with a few inches of standing water. Evaporation begins to set in by early spring, and by summer the salt is crusted over, and ready for preparation.

As a result of the changes in the salt from season to season, the actual location of the different courses changes each year, as the organizers look for sections that are smooth and dry. Once identified, the salt dragstrips are groomed by teams of volunteers, dragging heavy metal sleds over the surface to increase compaction and smooth out the grainy surface.

Lee Munro is first in line on the short course to pilot the Spirit of Munro and test out the salt. Stifling hot triple-digit temperatures prevail, resulting in thinner air and less than optimum combustion. On top of that, despite the non-stop work of the volunteer army, the salt is bumpy—even slushy in parts.

Once getting the official go-ahead from the scoring tower, Lee twists the throttle and the modern Indian rumbles down the salt, slowly at first, building speed with each successive shift of the transmission. Lee’s first run is 191.861 mph, a great start to the week, but the team knows that the salt will deteriorate.

They feverishly work on a few adjustments to get the bike back out for a second attempt. By that time, the sun is sweltering down, and the adjustments take the team in the wrong direction, with a slower time of 186.415 mph.

As the week goes on, Lee and team put up more times in the 180s, but the initial attempt of 191.861 stands above as the fastest attempt. The legacy of Burt Munro is duly affirmed, and although the Indian Team’s goal was not to break Burt’s record, one can rest assured that over the past 50 years, many others have tried.

It’s simply amazing that with all the advancements in technology and mechanics, a record from 1967 can still stand. Of course, Burt’s record will be broken someday, as the allure of the salt and the thrill of speed keeps the Cult of the Salt alive and well.

Photography by Alfonse Palaima, with Jess McKinley

The Cult of the Salt & the Return of Munro and Indian | Photo Gallery