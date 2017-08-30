Five Reasons “Why We Ride” Motorcycles

By Kate Afanasyeva

Everyone has their own reasons to ride. Catching a high from riding is truly unique and for some, that’s exactly what it’s about – that thrill, that adrenaline, that “bombardment of the senses.”

But not all riders are out chasing the type of feeling that’s worth dying for. For majority of those who ride motorcycles, it’s much simpler than that.

We try to get really creative and colorful with our responses when asked “Why we ride”–the focus of the famed documentary–because sometimes the real reasons don’t make for very compelling answers.

But truthfully, there are no wrong reasons to ride. Whatever it is that made you want to get on a bike, even if that reason doesn’t entail some out of body experience of becoming one with the machine, just own it because there is absolutely nothing wrong with whatever your reason is.

Here are some of the real reasons we ride.

We Ride to Feel Young

My dad bought his first motorcycle in his 50s and of course caught a ton of flak from his friends and family about having a “midlife crisis.” Getting older sucks, but why should only the younglings get to have all the fun?

Your true age is not defined by how old you are but rather by how young you feel. You may not be able to turn back the clock but riding is kind of like winding that clock back up again.

When I see my dad in his full leathers on his Suzuki GXS-R 1000, I swear he seems 20-years younger and I know he feels it too. How many other things can make you feel that way? If riding is your version of the “fountain of youth,” by all means ride. Ride until the Aleve wears off and your arthritis pain is too much to bear.

We Ride To Belong

Making new friends as an adult isn’t easy. Making new friends as an adult who rides is preordained. When you walk into a place holding your helmet and you see another person with a helmet, you have an automatic connection.

It may just be a friendly nod or perhaps a “stop and chat,” but one way or another, your common interest will be acknowledged. Motorcycles bring people together and after a while, your riding buddies start to feel like family. All of a sudden, those outsiders who felt oh so alone, belong to a group, belong to a “family.”

So for those who are new in town, those who don’t have many friends, those who don’t have family, or whatever the circumstances may be, is it wrong to want to start riding to be a part of that small, tight community? Is it wrong to want to belong?

We Ride to Stand Out

This is probably the most common reason people ride but one most would not want to admit. No one wants to admit they ride for attention. When I first got bike, I was an 18 year old chick on a sport bike and although I probably wouldn’t admit it at the time, I absolutely loved how much it made me stand out.

Cute girls are a dime a dozen but a cute girl that rides is an anomaly. Let’s be honest, no one wants to be “average,” we all prefer to have some sort of edge. Some are not born with a natural “edge” and in a world where being basic makes an already hard life even harder, why not elevate your “badass” status by riding?

Truth be told, it’s one of the easiest ways to stand out. You don’t even have to be a good rider really, just have to know how to get from point A to point B and not drop your bike along the way. That cute girl checking you out at a stop light will have no idea that every time you take out your 1299 Ducati, or whatever other way-too-much-for-you bike you own, you’re just trying not to die.

We Ride to Feel

Life definitely ain’t all sunshine and rainbows and once it becomes too much to bear, the mind tends to shut down leaving people feeling numb and half alive. This is particularly true with those who have been through situations most of us only see on TV.

Like military veterans for example. How do you go back to a normal life after a life like that? Without Epinephrine at their disposal, these people seek other ways to get their heart pumping in that certain way that makes them feel again.

Feel the fear, feel the rush, feel alive, feel anything. Motorcycles have a way of waking up these feelings in people. The danger associated with riding is what keeps many from getting on a bike but for some that danger is what draws them in. Isn’t it ironic how things that kill you, make you feel alive?

Of all the things one can do to feel, riding motorcycles is probably the lesser of most evils. “Some do drugs, some pop bottles, we solve our problems with wide open throttles.”

We Ride to Get Places

For many of those who ride in United States, motorcycles are a luxury. An expensive toy you keep in your garage to play with friends on the weekends. But for majority of the world, motorcycles aren’t anything other than means to get from point A to point B.

They aren’t cool or hip, it’s just two wheels and an engine that will get you where you want to go in a fast and efficient way. I really wish more people in United States would stop overthinking it and see motorcycles as that. California traffic is borderline unbearable and it’s only going to get worse with time.

If half the people in cars would opt to ride instead, our traffic issues would become so much less significant. In addition, the more riders on the road, the more people will be aware to look for motorcyclists, in turn reducing the number of accidents and fatalities. C’mon America, stop putting motorcycles on a pedestal and just…freakin…ride!

I’ve been asked why I ride on numerous occasions and honestly, I never know exactly what to say. I love it all. I love my riding buddies, I love the thrill, I love the way my heart beats faster with the twist of the throttle, I love how much it makes me feel and I surely love having that edge.

It’s not something I can describe, it’s just something I feel inside. We all ride for different reasons and my reason is no better or worse than yours. You don’t owe anyone an explanation and trying to justify yourself to others is a waste of time because those who judge will judge no matter what. So stop living in the shadows and pretending to be something because you think the real reason you ride is not acceptable. Just be you, do you, for you.