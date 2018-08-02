Valerie Thompson News

Valerie Thompson has impacted the women motorcycling scene for various achievements, including in 2016 when she became the first female driver in a two-wheeled vehicle to acheive 300+ mph (Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trails).

The eight-time land-speed record holder is now being recognized once again, and will be inducted into the 2018 Sturgis Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

Thompson will be inducted into the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame during the 78th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The other inductees include Jeff Decker, Jack Hoel, Armondo “Mondo” Porras, Marilyn Stemp and Hamsters USA.

“It’s impossible to put into words how much this honor means to me,” Valerie Thompson says. “Looking over the list of Sturgis Hall of Famers is like a family reunion invitation list. I see friends, mentors, fellow competitors and legends dedicated to racing and promoting the sport each of us love so much.

“I don’t think I would be here today if were not for Jesse Jurrens, owner of Legend Suspensions. He lured me from drag racing to my first competition at Bonneville in 2005. So I blame him for my salt addiction. I also set my first land speed record on fellow hall of famer Keith Ball’s Bikernet.com Harley-Davidson.”

The Sturgis Hall of Fame class of 2018 induction breakfast ceremony will be held August 8, 2018 at The Lodge in Deadwood, South Dakota, doors open at 8 a.m.

Valerie Thompson Achievements

Thompson stunned the racing world at the 2016 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials with a speed of 304.263 mph (489.663 km/h) piloting the Team “7” Streamliner. On only her fifth run in a streamlined motorcycle, Thompson became the first female driver in a two-wheeled vehicle over 300 mph.

Earlier this year, Thompson set a new land speed record of 328.467 mph (528.616 km/h) during the DRLA Speed Week competition at Lake Gairdner Australia where she also survived a horrific 363 mph crash during the World Speed Trials.

Thompson holds eight land speed records on a variety of bikes ranging from Harley-Davidsons to BMWs to Streamliners with a personal best top speed of 328.467 mph (528.616 km/h). She is a member of seven-land speed racing 200 MPH Clubs and one 300 MPH Club. Valerie is the only female in history to compete for the world’s fastest motorcycle title.

“Valerie’s many accomplishments both on and off the track have certainly earned her a rightful place in the Sturgis Motorcycle Hall of Fame,” stated Myrick Robbins, Executive Director, Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame.

“In addition to being one of the most accomplished female motorcycle racers in the world, she has always been an excellent ambassador for those of us who love life on two-wheels,” added Robbins.

“I’m tickled pink Valerie is receiving this level of recognition. She’s paid her dues on every type of racing surface and has the records to prove it. She knows no fear, delivers on her promises and is a wonderful sponsor representative. I’ve worked with the best riders in the business from Cal Rayburn to Chis Carr. Valerie ranks right up there with the best of the best,” said Team “7” Racing president, BUB “7” designer and AMA Hall of Fame member, Denis Manning.

Thompson and Manning’s Team “7” Racing plan to continue their quest for the world’s fastest motorcycle record in 2019 with the “BUB 7” streamliner.

For more, visit Valerie Thompson Racing.