MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR LH44 Specs & Photos

MV Agusta’s partnership continues with four-time Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton.

The 33-year-old British F1 star has already collaborated with MVA on a Dragster 800 RR LH44 and F4 LH44. For 2018, the bike of choice is a Brutale 800 RR.

Like its predecessors, the Brutale 800 RR LH44 naked sportbike dons Hamilton’s initials and #44, and is enhanced aesthetically with a blend of black, red and white colors on carbon fiber fairings. These colors are a signature of Hamilton’s brand.

All else is typical Brutale 800 RR strenght, from the 140-horsepower three-cylinder engine that features a counter rotating crankshaft and quick-shift system EAS 2.0, and a lightweight of 379 pounds (dry).

Production on the MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR LH44 begins in June, and only 144 will be built. Each motorcycle will be numbered and provided with a certificate of authenticity.

Following is from the original MV Agusta Press Release, along with a photo gallery of this exclusive Italian machine:

As with the two previous models, based on the Dragster and F4, the Brutale 800 RR LH44 is the result of a creative process that relies on unfiltered interaction between Lewis Hamilton and MV Agusta Design Center (CRC).

In addition to astonishing race results, Lewis Hamilton is renowned for his creativity, style and attention to the details. CRC is much more than a design studio: it’s a technology factory that nurtures engineers’ and designers’ imagination, through digital simulation and practical prototyping, breathes life into every new MV Agusta. It is hard to imagine a more appealing or promising design partnership.

In this special project, MV Agusta used new materials and components never been utilized on production naked bikes, such as an extensive use of special designed carbon fiber components, unique color scheme graphics and a truly exclusive ceramic-based coating that is resistant to ultra-high temperatures on the exhaust system.

Also included are numerous components machined from light alloy billet. Eye-catching details up front include the brake and clutch levers and fluid reservoir caps. The tank cap, like the engine oil filler cap, has also been CNC machined. Added panache also comes from the CNC clutch cover guard as well as the alternator guard.

Each bike is identified as belonging to the limited 144-bike edition by the progressive number on the instrument cluster fairing.

MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR LH44 Photo Gallery