2018 Triumph Street Triple Recall

Triumph Motorcycles America, LTD, has recalled certain model 2018 Street Triple R, Street Triple R – Low Seat and Street Triple RS motorcycles due to electrical issues.

The Triumph motorcycles are being recalled because water may get into the left-hand combination switch on the handlebar and cause the turn signal switch and the headlight switch to malfunction.

2018 Triumph Speed Triple RIf the switches malfunction, it could increase the risk of a crash. The recall is expected to affect 1,242 bikes.

The recall announcement indicates Triumph will notify owners, and dealers will replace the handlebar left-hand combination switch, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 31, 2018. Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V302000.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR