2018 Triumph Street Triple Recall

Triumph Motorcycles America, LTD, has recalled certain model 2018 Street Triple R, Street Triple R – Low Seat and Street Triple RS motorcycles due to electrical issues.

The Triumph motorcycles are being recalled because water may get into the left-hand combination switch on the handlebar and cause the turn signal switch and the headlight switch to malfunction.

If the switches malfunction, it could increase the risk of a crash. The recall is expected to affect 1,242 bikes.

The recall announcement indicates Triumph will notify owners, and dealers will replace the handlebar left-hand combination switch, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 31, 2018. Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V302000.