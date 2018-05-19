ECSTAR Suzuki Motorcycle Oil Giveaway

Over the last several years, Suzuki has used its considerable MotoGP experience to develop its high-performance motorcycle line up, not least the new GSX-R1000.

A state-of-the-art motorcycle (the Gixxer Thou redlines at 14,500 RPM) needs state-of-the-art engine oil to extract the maximum performance and reliability from its engine, and Suzuki has developed a new high-performance motorcycle oil line: ECSTAR Suzuki Genuine Oil designed specifically for its motors.

ECSTAR Oil has partnered with Ultimate Motorcycling to give away one ECSTAR R9000 Full Synthetic 10W40 Engine Oil change kit (suitable for four stroke engines only) a month for the rest of the 2018 year.

To enter the sweepstakes, email us your name, state of residence, and motorcycle model to ultimatemoto@gmail.com.

The drawing will take place at the end of each month and the winner will be notified by email.

Feedback from riders and technicians at the MotoGP level was instrumental in creating this high-performance premium oil formulated by Suzuki engineers that exceeds all JASO MA2 standards.

When using ECSTAR in their own motorcycles, scooters and ATV’s, Suzuki owners can be confident that their engine oil can stand up to the extreme temperatures and high RPM that the Suzuki GSX-RR MotoGP race bike exhibits.

ECSTAR Suzuki Genuine Oil is available now in three different formulations to beat the needs of every owner from the professional racer to the daily commuter or recreational off-road rider.

Designed to maximize the power and efficiency of Suzuki engines, ECSTAR R9000 Full Synthetic Engine Oil represents the pinnacle of ECSTAR product development. Suzuki created this high-performance lubricant after hundreds of hours and thousands of laps around racetracks worldwide.