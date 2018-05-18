2019 Husqvarna Off-Road Motorcycles First Look: Trio of Two-Strokes
The 2019 Husqvarna off-road motorcycles have arrived, sporting a few important updates for the three-motorcycle line of two-strokes.
The 2019 Husqvarna TE 300i, TE 250i, and TE 150 all get updated suspension settings. Returning are the WP Xplor 48 fork and WP shock.
All three motorcycles are electric start—the TE 150 also has a kickstarter—and have a new lithium-ion battery to run the electric system. That means more durability and less weight.
As before, the TE 300i and TE 250i are fuel-injected two-strokes, and the 150 remains carbureted.
The TE 300i and TE 200i also get a new throttle assembly on the handlebar, as well as a new engine cover. The TE 150 will have the Diaphragm Steel Clutch for the first time.
Until we get a chance to test the 2019 versions, check out our review of the 2018 Husqvarna TE 250i.
2019 Husqvarna TE 300i, TE 250i, and TE 300i Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
- Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm (300i); 66.4 x 72mm (250i); 58 x 54.5mm (TE 150)
- Displacement: 293cc (300i); 249cc (250i); 144cc (150)
- Fueling: EFI w/ 39mm Dell’Orto throttle body (300i and 250i); 38mm Mikuni TMX carb (150)
- Lubrication: Electronically controlled oil injection (300i and 250i); Premix 60:1 (150)
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: DDC w/ Magura hydraulics (300i and 250i); Wet multi-disc w/ Magura hydraulics
- Final drive: X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Rear subframe: Polyamide reinforced w/ carbon fiber
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted WP Xplor 48 fork; 11.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted WP shock; 13.0 inches
- Rims: DID
- Tires: Metzeler 6-Days Extreme
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/100 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm disc
- Rear brake: 220mm disc
- ABS: None
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.9 inches
- Rake: 26.5 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
- Seat height: 38.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.4 gallons (300i and 250i); 2.6 gallons (150)
- Curb weight: 247 pounds (300i and 250i); 220 pounds (150)
2019 Husqvarna Off-Road Two Stroke Motorcycles Color Options:
- White
2019 Husqvarna Off-Road Two-Stroke Motorcycles Prices:
- $TBA MSRP