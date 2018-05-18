2019 Husqvarna Off-Road Motorcycles First Look: Trio of Two-Strokes

The 2019 Husqvarna off-road motorcycles have arrived, sporting a few important updates for the three-motorcycle line of two-strokes.

The 2019 Husqvarna TE 300i, TE 250i, and TE 150 all get updated suspension settings. Returning are the WP Xplor 48 fork and WP shock.

All three motorcycles are electric start—the TE 150 also has a kickstarter—and have a new lithium-ion battery to run the electric system. That means more durability and less weight.

As before, the TE 300i and TE 250i are fuel-injected two-strokes, and the 150 remains carbureted.

The TE 300i and TE 200i also get a new throttle assembly on the handlebar, as well as a new engine cover. The TE 150 will have the Diaphragm Steel Clutch for the first time.

Until we get a chance to test the 2019 versions, check out our review of the 2018 Husqvarna TE 250i.

2019 Husqvarna TE 300i, TE 250i, and TE 300i Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm (300i); 66.4 x 72mm (250i); 58 x 54.5mm (TE 150)

Displacement: 293cc (300i); 249cc (250i); 144cc (150)

Fueling: EFI w/ 39mm Dell’Orto throttle body (300i and 250i); 38mm Mikuni TMX carb (150)

Lubrication: Electronically controlled oil injection (300i and 250i); Premix 60:1 (150)

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: DDC w/ Magura hydraulics (300i and 250i); Wet multi-disc w/ Magura hydraulics

Final drive: X-ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Rear subframe: Polyamide reinforced w/ carbon fiber

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted WP Xplor 48 fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted WP shock; 13.0 inches

Rims: DID

Tires: Metzeler 6-Days Extreme

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

Front brake: 260mm disc

Rear brake: 220mm disc

ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.9 inches

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Seat height: 38.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.4 gallons (300i and 250i); 2.6 gallons (150)

Curb weight: 247 pounds (300i and 250i); 220 pounds (150)

2019 Husqvarna Off-Road Two Stroke Motorcycles Color Options:

White

2019 Husqvarna Off-Road Two-Stroke Motorcycles Prices:

$TBA MSRP

2019 Husqvarna Off-Road Two-Stroke Motorcycles | Photo Gallery