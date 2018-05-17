2019 Husqvarna Dual Sport Motorcycles First Look: Four Models

The four-model line of Husqvarna dual sport motorcycles return for 2019 with a few minor tweaks. The 2019 Husqvarna dual sport motorcycles continue to come in two basic motors—DOHC for the FE 250 and FE 350, and a SOHC powerplant in the FE 450 and FE 501.

The changes to the Husqvarna FE dual sport motorcycles include new suspension settings, along with a lighter, more powerful lithium-ion battery; all FEs have electric start and fuel injection.

The 2019 Husqvarna FE 250 is aimed at newer dual sport riders who don’t feel the need for the most powerful engine. The FE 350 has a power near a 450, yet revs more freely due to the DOHC motor.

For those who demand the maximum power, the 2019 Husqvarna FE 501 is the dual sport of choice. Weighing less than a pound more than the FE 450, the 501 sports a 511cc powerplant. Service intervals of 135 hours allow plenty of riding between shop time.

All four 2019 Husqvarna motorcycles feature the Dampened Diaphragm Steel clutch with Magura hydraulics and a six-speed transmission. Inside each motor is a counterbalancer and a forged bridge-box piston.

Fully adjustable suspension by WP is standard on both ends of all four Husqvarna dual sport motorcycles. Every dual sport Husky gets an Xplor 48 fork and linkage-assisted DCC shock.

The hydroformed, laser-cut steel frame has flex built-in to complement the suspension settings. In the back is a composite carbon fiber subframe that weighs just three pounds.

Additional high-end components include Magura brake calipers and GSK discs, ProTaper handlebars, ODI grips, and aluminum mufflers. Translucent plastic makes it easy to view the fuel level in the 2.6-gallon tank. Tires are Continental TKC 80s.

2019 Husqvarna FE 501, FE 450, FE 350 and FE 250 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Bore x stroke: 95 x 72mm (501); 95 x 63.4mm (450); 88 x 57.5mm (350); 78 x 52.3mm (250)

Displacement: 511cc (501); 450cc (450); 350cc (350); 250cc (250)

Compression ratio: 11.8:1 (501 and 450); 12.3:1 (350); 12.8:1 (250)

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 42mm throttle body

Valve train: SOHC 4-valve (501 and 450); DOHC 4-valve (350 and 250)

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: DDS w/ Magura hydraulics

Final drive: X-Ring chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted WP Xplor 48 fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted WP shock; 13.0 inches

Tires: Continental TKC 80

Front tire: 90/90 x 21

Rear tire: 120/90 x 18

Front brake: 260mm disc

Rear brake: 220mm disc

ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.9 inches

Rake: 26.5 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Seat height: 38.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.6 gallons

Curb weight: 261 pounds (FE 501); 260 pounds (FE 450); 256 pounds (FE 350); 255 pounds (FE 250)

2019 Husqvarna Dual Sport Motorcycles Color:

White

2019 Husqvarna Dual Sport Motorcycles Price:

$TBA MSRP

2019 Husqvarna Dual Sport Motorcycle Lineup | Photo Gallery