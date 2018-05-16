Kawasaki Z900RS Café Photo Gallery

This week, the US motorcycle media got up close and personal with the stunning 2018 Kawasaki Z900RS Café, during an unveiling luncheon in Malibu, California.

The Z900RS Café is another stylish feather in the cap of Kawasaki’s Z family. While the Z900RS wowed us and many of our readers, it drew heavily styling from the original Kawasaki Z1, released back in 1973. The Z900RS Café pushes the envelope even further, and we’re certainly not complaining.

Kawasaki’s latest head-turner shares all its critical componentry with the Z900RS, – it’s the same punchy inline-four motor, adjustable suspension, chassis and electronics package that we became quite fond of. With a revised seating position, aimed at providing a sportier experience, the Café is a clever expansion on those themes.

With its timeless appearance, the Café pulls at the speed enthusiast in all motorcyclists, and borrows many of its styling cues from the Kawasaki KZ1000R – the very same machine that helped propel legendary American Road Racer Eddie Lawson to two AMA SuperBike titles.

Mr. Lawson joined us for a quick jaunt through the stellar Malibu canyons and was on hand to help present the Café. It’s a rare opportunity to share some canyon time with four-time Grand Prix World Champion.

As a show of gratitude to Eddie, Kawasaki USA presented Mr. Lawson with his very own Café.

We can’t wait to get some seat time with the 2018 Kawasaki Z900RS Café, but until then, check out this photo gallery featuring this new retro-racer and an all original 1982 Kawasaki KZ1000R.

Photos by Julia LaPalme