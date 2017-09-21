2018 Husqvarna TE250i Review | Pre-Production Roosting

We obtained a pre-production 2018 Husqvarna TE250i to flog, and we wasted no time in logging 80 grueling miles on the new Husky across three of the most technically challenging trails in Southern California.

Here are the 14 essential facts you need to know about the new fuel-injected Husky TE250i two-stroke.

1. The fuel injection on the 2018 Husqvarna TE250i works differently than it does on current four-stroke models. Rather than the throttle body mixing fuel and air similar to a conventional carburetor, air is drawn in through the 39mm Dell’Orto throttle body and mixed with the precise amount of two-stroke oil necessary. The quantity is determined using inputs from sensors measuring ambient air temperature, throttle position, intake air pressure, crankcase air pressure, and engine temperature. The air/oil mixture is inducted into the crankcase through a reed valve. The gasoline is separately injected into the cylinder’s transfer ports as part of the compression stroke, just prior to ignition.

2. The Husky’s ingenious EFI/oil-injection system is visually noticeable. Check out the twin fuel injectors and hoses on the outside of the cylinder, as well as the throttle body. The throttle body is not connected to the fuel tank at all, as it is solely for the air/oil mixture. It is unconventional thinking, and a very cool way around the challenge of forcing a fuel/oil mixture through a fine injector nozzle.

3. Completely tractable power delivery transforms the 2018 Husqvarna TE250i into a Hard Enduro Ace. Ride it like a trials bike. The engine management system feeds the motor with electronic precision, so this two-stroke engine can be lugged way down low in the rev range without the fear of stalling, loading up the cylinder, or bogging. This allows the bike to track directly up and over nasty obstacles with trials-bike like traction and precision. Equally important, the rider expends much less energy.

4. The 2018 Husqvarna TE250i’s power-valve is customizable in multiple ways. The power-valve spring-preload can be adjusted with a tool on the trail, or you can make a swap in the pits differently tensioned spring. A lighter spring allows the powerband to kick in earlier, and vice versa with a heavier spring. We found that the stock spring delays the powerband just long enough to provide a fairly wide and usable low rpm range. We love it on technical trails, as the low-end is where the fuel-injected magic happens.