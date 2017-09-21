2018 Yamaha XSR700 First Look | Retro Twin
The XSR900 has a new little brother—the 2018 Yamaha XSR700. Based on the popular FZ-07, the XSR700 is the newest addition to Yamaha’s Sport Heritage line. Here’s what you need to know about the new XSR700.
- The 1970 Yamaha XS650 was an inspiration for the 2018 Yamaha XSR700. Like the XSR700, the XS650 was a four-stroke parallel twin—the first from Yamaha.
- Everything you liked about the performance of the FZ-07 is still there. From the Crossplane Concept 270-degree crank powerplant to a wet weight of just over 400 pounds, the 2018 Yamaha XSR700 is an FZ-07 ABS reskinned.
- The XSR700 gets its own tires. While the FZ-07 is shod with Michelin Pilot Road 3 rubber, the XSR700 gets retro-styled Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp tires. We’ll see if that changes the handing.
- The 2018 Yamaha XSR700 weighs seven pounds more than the FZ-07 ABS and has 0.2 degrees more rake, according to Yamaha. Those aren’t big differences, so we don’t expect them to have much impact on the handling.
- Yamaha has made the 2018 XSR easier to customize. The rear subframe is removable, as are the aluminum tank panels.
- The round headlight and taillight, cleaner fuel tank, flat seat, and reduced plastic are the most obvious visual changes that make the FZ-07 into a 2018 Yamaha XSR700, but there’s more. The XSR700 gets a traditional front fender with fork brace, a two-tone motor, an unadorned metal exhaust, a bare radiator, and a few different side panels.
- The seat has white stitching, along with XSR700 embossed into it. This sort of detail enhances the retro theme, and helps justify the $1000 premium over the 2017 Yamaha FZ-07 ABS.
- You won’t have to wait long to buy the 2018 Yamaha XSR700. It hits Yamaha showroom floors in October 2017.
2018 Yamaha XSR700 Specifications
ENGINE
Engine: Parallel twin
Displacement: 689cc
Bore x stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm
Compression ratio: 11.5:1
Valve train: DOHC; 4vpc
Cooling: Liquid
Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed
Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.1 inches
Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.1 inches
Front tire: 120/70ZR17; Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp
Rear tire: 180/55ZR17; Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp
Front brakes: 282mm discs
Rear brake: 245mm disc
ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
Wheelbase: 55.1 inches
Rake: 24.8°
Trail: 3.5 inches
Seat height: 31.7 inches
Fuel capacity 3.7 gallons
Estimated fuel economy: 58 mpg
Curb weight: 397 pounds
Colors: Matt Gray/Aluminum; Raspberry Metallic
2018 Yamaha XSR700 Price: $8499
