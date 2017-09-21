2018 Yamaha XSR700 First Look | Retro Twin

The XSR900 has a new little brother—the 2018 Yamaha XSR700. Based on the popular FZ-07, the XSR700 is the newest addition to Yamaha’s Sport Heritage line. Here’s what you need to know about the new XSR700.

    1. The 1970 Yamaha XS650 was an inspiration for the 2018 Yamaha XSR700. Like the XSR700, the XS650 was a four-stroke parallel twin—the first from Yamaha.
    2. Everything you liked about the performance of the FZ-07 is still there. From the Crossplane Concept 270-degree crank powerplant to a wet weight of just over 400 pounds, the 2018 Yamaha XSR700 is an FZ-07 ABS reskinned.
    3. The XSR700 gets its own tires. While the FZ-07 is shod with Michelin Pilot Road 3 rubber, the XSR700 gets retro-styled Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp tires. We’ll see if that changes the handing.
    4. The 2018 Yamaha XSR700 weighs seven pounds more than the FZ-07 ABS and has 0.2 degrees more rake, according to Yamaha. Those aren’t big differences, so we don’t expect them to have much impact on the handling.
    5. Yamaha has made the 2018 XSR easier to customize. The rear subframe is removable, as are the aluminum tank panels.
    6. The round headlight and taillight, cleaner fuel tank, flat seat, and reduced plastic are the most obvious visual changes that make the FZ-07 into a 2018 Yamaha XSR700, but there’s more. The XSR700 gets a traditional front fender with fork brace, a two-tone motor, an unadorned metal exhaust, a bare radiator, and a few different side panels.
    7. The seat has white stitching, along with XSR700 embossed into it. This sort of detail enhances the retro theme, and helps justify the $1000 premium over the 2017 Yamaha FZ-07 ABS.
    8. You won’t have to wait long to buy the 2018 Yamaha XSR700. It hits Yamaha showroom floors in October 2017.

    2018 Yamaha XSR700 Specifications
    ENGINE
    Engine: Parallel twin
    Displacement: 689cc
    Bore x stroke: 80.0 x 68.6mm
    Compression ratio: 11.5:1
    Valve train: DOHC; 4vpc
    Cooling: Liquid
    Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed
    Final drive: Chain
    CHASSIS
    Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 41mm fork; 5.1 inches
    Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.1 inches
    Front tire: 120/70ZR17; Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp
    Rear tire: 180/55ZR17; Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp
    Front brakes: 282mm discs
    Rear brake: 245mm disc
    ABS: Standard
    DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
    Wheelbase: 55.1 inches
    Rake: 24.8°
    Trail: 3.5 inches
    Seat height: 31.7 inches
    Fuel capacity 3.7 gallons
    Estimated fuel economy: 58 mpg
    Curb weight: 397 pounds
    Colors: Matt Gray/Aluminum; Raspberry Metallic
    2018 Yamaha XSR700 Price: $8499

