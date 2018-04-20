2018 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials Registration

Registration has opened for the 2018 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials, which are scheduled for August 25 – 30.

The event is the premier motorcycles-only land speed racing event of the summer, and is the American Motorcyclist Association Land Speed Grand Championship event where national speed records can be established as well as FIM-recognized world speed records.

For those riders who want to run their bike and be timed on the legendary salt flats of Bonneville, but don’t necessarily want to compete for national or world records, there is the “Run Watcha Brung” class.

Read more about Gary Ilminen’s Bonneville Record Run

Here’s the schedule of key dates:

April 15 – Registration Opens… including FIM, AMA, Run Watcha Brung and Volunteers

Additional class and rider registration opening soon.

Additional class and rider registration opening soon. July 15 – Pre-entry discount closes

Pre-entry discount closes August 15 – Online Entry Closes (Entry on the salt still available after deadline)

August 24 – VIR (Very Important Racer) Pit Entry and Registration. This includes advance admission on Friday set up (24th Aug), priority registration, and thank you in the event program. V.I.R sponsorship can be purchased with your entry.

August 25 – General entry pits and registration open. Scrutineering 0pen.

August 26 – 30 th Racing

Racing August 30 – Awards Party.

For more information go to: https://bonnevillespeedtrials.com/entry/